Dr. David C. Jeck of Marshall, superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools, has been named to the Virginia Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Education Commission, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
Northam signed an executive order establishing the STEM Education Commission on July 17. A governor’s office press release circulated that day explained that the commission is tasked with developing “a state STEM plan to create a unified statewide vision and dynamic set of shared goals to strategically inform how we prepare Virginia’s students for the STEM jobs of the future.”
Northam said in the release, “With its focus on addressing the evolving workforce needs and the persistent disparities in our education system, this commission will play a key role in ensuring we give all our students an opportunity to succeed in STEM-related fields.”
First Lady Pamela Northam will chair the commission. The remaining members will include state and local stakeholders, including representatives of early childhood, K-12, post-secondary, out-of-school, informal and environmental education programs, as well as workforce development, business and industry partners, the release said.
The commission “will seek to address the educational inequities which often limit access to advanced courses in STEM disciplines, credentials and work-based learning for many of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable and underrepresented students,” continued the communication.
“We must ensure equitable opportunities and access for every Virginian to become a vital part of a robust STEM ecosystem, no matter their race, zip code, socioeconomic status or gender,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni in the press release.
The release concluded, “The commission will also encourage collaboration among government and non-government entities to track state data and outcome metrics, reshape future curriculum and course design, and inform state and local policy. Additionally, the commission will evaluate and recommend ways to optimize and align public-private partnerships and local, state, and federal resources to enhance programs and services for Virginia’s children and their families, particularly those at higher risk.”
The commission will issue a written report with its findings and recommendations no later than July 1, 2020, according to the July 17 press release.
