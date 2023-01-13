Fauquier County Public Schools’ Division Spelling Bee will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Fauquier High School auditorium. Registration will begin at 9 a.m.
The backup date is Feb. 4 if the Jan. 21 date gets cancelled.
Forty-eight students from 11 elementary schools and five middle schools will participate as winners of their school-level spelling bees. Reading Specialist John Lucas of Taylor Middle School will be the school division’s bee coordinator, and retired FCPS administrator Dr. Eileen Burgwyn will serve as the pronouncer.
The winner will advance to the annual Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee, set for Feb. 25 at James Monroe High School Auditorium. The regional winner will advance to the 97th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee held at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland, during the week of Memorial Day.
Here are the students scheduled to participate in the Fauquier County School Division Spelling Bee. School champions and co-champions are designated with an asterisk:
Bradley Elementary
Owen Price*, Brooke Nelson, Gracie Ceja
Brumfield Elementary
Emily Snyder*, Kenley Farmer, Ashlyn Gavin
Coleman Elementary
Eli Linquist*, Althea Schmitt, Gage Sites
Greenville Elementary
Charly McEwen*, Lily Portillo, Macy Presley
Miller Elementary
Amy Tampubolon*, Ryan Nguyen, Jolie Latimer
Pearson Elementary
Kaylee Nufer*, Joseph Balcerak*, Sophia Hart
Pierce Elementary
Ella Moss*, Kerollos Mousa, Landon Wilkey
Ritchie Elementary
Landon Thompson*, ZailaShoman, Liliana Lowe
Smith Elementary
Annie Griffin*, Alexa Mezger, Becker Sarsour
Thompson Elementary
Franz Dronsick*, Alexander Ramirez, Lucy Sampsell
Walter Elementary
Evan Snyder*, Christian Flores, (and one additional student whose parents did not give permission to have their name published)
Auburn Middle
Carson Cooper, Eve Lewis*, James Beauchamp*
Cedar Lee
Oba Odularu*, Alex Porter, Anna Snyder
Marshall Middle
Annabelle Grady, Kirby Neece, Lucas Weeks
Taylor Middle
Abigail Eggleston*, Liberty Koval, Sacha Dent
Warrenton Middle
Bryce Hungerford*, Marcellus Newman, Dominic Pauline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.