Residents of Fauquier County may apply for up to $1,000 of financial assistance through a new social services department program created in light of the pandemic. Eligible families may receive assistance paying for rent, mortgage, utilities or other “emergency needs,” according to a press release. The program will be active through Dec. 30.
The funding for the new program, which has a $115,000 budget, comes from money allocated in June and September from disbursements to the county government from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, created by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act.
To apply and for more information, Fauquier residents are asked to call the Fauquier County Department of Social Services at 540-422-8400. The office is open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
