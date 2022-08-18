photo_ft_news_baby delivered 3.jpg

Baby and new mom stopped by the Sheriff’s Office yesterday to thank Deputy First Class Zachary Lawrence (right) and Master Deputy Sheriff John Clubb (left) in person for their quick action helping with the delivery Aug. 13.

 Fauquier County Sheriff's Office
baby delivered

