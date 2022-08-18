Two deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office helped deliver a healthy baby boy in a car along the James Madison Highway in Warrenton after the mother went into labor and could not get to the hospital in time, according to a news release.
Deputy First Class Zachary Lawrence was on traffic duty in the 6066 block of James Madison Highway in Warrenton on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The motorist said her passenger was in labor and they couldn’t get to the hospital in time. Lawrence called for another deputy to help while he kept the pair calm.
Master Deputy Sheriff John Clubb arrived and saw that the mother was reclining in her seat in the passenger side of the vehicle. He instructed her to take deep breaths and assured her that help was on the way. The driver told Clubb that contractions were less than a minute apart, meaning the baby was coming — soon.
Clubb and Lawrence helped deliver the baby, making sure the newborn’s airway was open. The baby started to cry. Clubb wrapped the newborn in a blanket and handed him to his mother.
EMS arrived to take over care of the baby and mother and transport them to Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton.
Baby and mother are doing great, according to the news release.
Mom and baby stopped by the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to thank Lawrence and Clubb in person for their quick action.
