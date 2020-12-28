For many, “holiday cheer” involves drinking alcohol at holiday parties and events. That means, unfortunately, there’s a spike in drunken driving crashes each December, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
That’s why the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, and law enforcement agencies across the country, are joining with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share this message: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign, law enforcement will be increasing the number of patrols, and using local media to reach out to all drivers.
“If you’re drinking and driving, law enforcement will stop you. If you’re caught drinking and driving you could face jail time, fines, loss of driver’s license, towing fees, and other DUI expenses. That’s not a small price, and that doesn’t even count the heftier price you could pay: the price of your life or someone else’s,” the news release said.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office offers the following advice to help keep our roadways safe this holiday season:
- Make a plan for a safe way home before you attend that office party or holiday event. If you plan on drinking, designate a sober driver ahead of time.
- Before you take your first sip of alcohol, have your plan in place. If you wait until after you’ve been drinking, you’re more likely to make the wrong decision. Alcohol affects your judgement, so you might think you’re OK to drive when you’re not.
- Remember: a designated driver isn’t the person who’s had the least to drink. Make sure your designated driver is a sober designated driver.
- All it takes is one drink to impair your judgement and reaction time and increase the risk of getting arrested for driving drunk – or worse, crashing your vehicle.
- Help others be responsible too. If someone you know is drinking, don’t let that person get behind the wheel. If you don’t speak up, it could be a choice you regret for the rest of your life.
- If you see someone driving drunk, call 911 when it’s safe to do so, and give a description of the vehicle to law enforcement. It is your business. Getting drunk drivers off the roads saves lives.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign began Dec. 18 and runs through Jan. 1.
