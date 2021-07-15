Fauquier schools will offer 'Virtual Academy' beginning this fall

Fauquier County Schools will open for the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 11, with five days a week of in-person learning. In addition, a new FCPS Virtual Academy will be offered to meet the needs of students who learn best in a virtual environment.
Fauquier County Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the Virtual Academy. Interested K-12 students and families may visit the FCPS Virtual Academy website at bit.ly/FCPS1Virtual to begin the application process.
Accepted FCPS Virtual Academy students remain enrolled in Fauquier County Public Schools and will be taught by FCPS teachers. Virtual students will have the opportunity to graduate with a diploma from Fauquier County Public Schools and participate in extracurricular and co-curricular activities.
“We are going to provide a great virtual program for our kids this fall, but it won’t be great for everyone,” said Superintendent David Jeck. “Before any parent chooses any virtual option, they need to consider how their kids learn best. Do they thrive in a virtual environment, or do they learn best in a face-to-face environment? Virtual instruction isn’t about convenience. It’s about how to serve students best.”
Virtual Academy Coordinator Michael Snell may be reached at 540-422-7032.
