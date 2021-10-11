Fauquier schools recognized as ‘School Division of Innovation’

The Virginia Board of Education recognized Fauquier County Public Schools as a “School Division of Innovation” at its Sept. 23 meeting, according to a press release from the school division. FCPS was one of five Virginia school divisions to earn this distinction in 2021 (15 earned it in 2020), “for designing and implementing alternatives to traditional instructional practices and school structures to improve student learning and promote college and career readiness and good citizenship.”
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck explained in the press release, “We’ve known for some time what skills employers and colleges and universities want from our graduates. They typically have nothing to do with performance on standardized tests, for example. What they do want are people who can problem-solve, work with others, communicate effectively and in multiple ways and, well, innovate. Being selected as one of five school divisions to receive this distinction further demonstrates that we are committed to thinking and teaching differently.”
To earn the School Division of Innovation designation, FCPS centered its application around four goals: authentic learning opportunities for all students, successful pathways for all students, reduction in the gaps between learners and stronger preparation for postsecondary education and training.
Director of Instruction Amy Acors explained what this will mean in classrooms: “Shifting a focus from just knowledge to a combination of knowledge and skills … we want our students get more hands-on experiences, and share those experiences with authentic audiences, like members of the community.”
She continued, “We would really like to expand our community partnerships: more guest speakers, more career shadowing, more internships – we have these things now, but we are looking to be able to match all of our student passions with authentic experiences that better prepare them for life post-graduation, whatever pathway they pursue. We’ve always had a great relationship with Lord Fairfax Community College, and we want to continue to deepen that, too.”
According to the press release, Fauquier County’s high schools are already implementing interdisciplinary and project-based learning, with the goal of fostering the acquisition of the skills and attributes known as the “Five Cs:” creativity, collaboration, communication, critical thinking and citizenship.
Students are often able to meet state graduation requirements earlier in their high school careers “and engage in authentic learning and career exploration during their junior and senior years. Middle and elementary schools are connecting career exploration with their learners to help develop student passions,” said the press release.
Acors said, “Having more authentic learning experiences will give our students an opportunity to highlight not only what they know but also what they can do.”
Although there is no funding associated with the designation, it does provide the flexibility to replace some traditional end-of-course multiple-choice SOL testing with performance assessments. Acors said that the SOLs tests that could be replaced include 4th grade Virginia studies, 7th grade civics and economics, 8th grade writing and high school history.
Because it had been chosen as a School of Innovation in November 2020, Liberty High School is already piloting the use of performance assessments in place of end-of-course SOL tests in world history. Acors said, “As far as we know, they are the only high school in the state doing this right now.”
Acors also highlighted another ongoing innovation: “We are piloting a course called ‘essential concepts in algebra and geometry.’ This two-credit math course provides a more cohesive development of the content, affording students an opportunity to see why this math is important in their lives, and therefore, hopefully, [to be] more engaged and ultimately successful. This success should equate to having more opportunities to take courses that align with the student’s future pathway or allow more time later in a student schedule to pursue an internship opportunity.
“In other words, what has happened sometimes to students is that they might have algebra in the fall of their freshmen year and then have geometry in the spring of their sophomore year, leaving a bit of a disconnect and gap in learning. We hope by scheduling these together, the students have greater understanding of the content.”
Bristol, Dinwiddie County, Fairfax County, Fauquier County and Frederick counties will retain the innovation designation for five years. The divisions are required to report annually to the Virginia Department of Education on progress toward meeting their plans' goals and performance targets.
