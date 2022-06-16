The Fauquier County Public Schools Back-to-School Fair is in need of volunteers to provide free haircuts in late July. Volunteers need to have basic hair cutting experience and be comfortable cutting hair in a public place.
The events are July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Community Center (4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall), and July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Marsh Run Community Center (11734 Coffman Circle, Bealeton).
The purpose of both events is to provide families with the goods and services they need to prepare for school. There will be free school supplies on hand and food trucks available.
