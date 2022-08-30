Addressing the student achievement gap caused by COVID is a top priority for Fauquier County Public Schools, school officials say. Standardized test results show lingering declines in test scores here and in every other region of Virginia.
Here are the figures for Region 4, which includes Fauquier County. The figures reflect the drop in test scores between the pre-COVID 2018-2019 school year and the 2021-2022 school year:
- Overall regional change: -12.83
- Reading change: -4.59
- Writing change: -9.85
- History change: -14.7
- Math change: -16.73
- Science change: -18.26
