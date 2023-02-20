Fauquier schools’ policies likely will be updated to spell out that only students or their parents can formally ask for the removal of books or classroom materials they consider too sexually explicit or otherwise inappropriate for their children’s schools.
The changes were recommended by the school board’s attorney.“It has been recommended that we add some clarity around who specifically can make a formal request and take the necessary steps for consideration of the removal of instructional materials,” Major Warner, associate superintendent for instruction, told board members at their regular meeting Feb. 13. The policies will be clarified to reflect that only students, parents and guardians can go through the steps of officially asking that library books or other educational material be removed.
“I think some of what we’re suggesting to you would prevent someone from Alaska, as an example, deciding that they wanted to remove something from our curriculum,” Warner said.
“This just adds clarity and puts the responsibility into the hands of the parent, the legal guardian for the students when it gets into the formal process.”
As always, anyone who wants to speak to the school board about why a book or classroom materials should be removed still is welcome to do that, Warner said.
The changes were expected to be on the consent agenda for the board’s next regular meeting, set for March 13. The consent agenda is meant to allow non-controversial, routine items to be grouped together and passed with a single vote. Board members had little to say about the proposed changes at the February meeting.
Why now?
Fauquier schools, along with other school divisions statewide, are taking a hard look at their policies on instructional materials and books chosen for school libraries. The effort started after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill last spring requiring schools to notify parents if their kids are assigned sexually explicit materials for classroom assignments.
Fauquier school officials have repeatedly said they are unaware of any sexually explicit classroom assignments in schools here.Nevertheless, the school board adopted that state-mandated policy in December.
New committee is at work
Since then, a 17-member committee that includes teachers, librarians, community members and a student has begun to talk about expectations and goals for carrying out the policy on sexually explicit classroom materials in Fauquier public schools.
From now until summer 2023, committee members will look at how best to fold that state-mandated policy into Fauquier schools. For example, will teachers have a form to fill out letting parents know about assignments that some parents might find objectionable? Those changes will take effect at the start of the upcoming school year.
At the request of school board members, the committee also is reviewing the division’s policies for selecting school-library books and notifying parents if their children want to check out books with sexually explicit images or passages.Notification policies already are in place in many Fauquier schools, and so far fewer than two dozen parents have asked to participate, Fauquier Schools Superintendent David Jeck said.
Book challenges in Fauquier County
Book challenges took center stage in Fauquier County last summer, when the Fauquier chapter of Moms for Liberty asked for the removal of 17 books, including many award-winning titles, from Kettle Run High School and other schools in the division. Those books included “Out of Darkness,” a novel about racism and love by Ashley Hope Perez. It is one of the 10 most banned books of the year.
The group considered the books too sexually explicit or sexually violent to be in school libraries.
Moms For Liberty hit the pause button on all its book challenges in October, in anticipation of the board fixing “the problems in their book selection and contestation processes,” as a group spokeswoman said at the time.
