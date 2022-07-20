Even before the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Fauquier County School Division was working to increase security at all 20 elementary, middle and high schools for the upcoming school year.
That work includes adding secure vestibules at the front entrances of schools, a work in progress due to funding and supply-chain issues. In addition, schools are putting more cameras inside and outside schools, adding new desktop and phone apps that teachers and staff can use to summon police and training staff on how to use combat tourniquets on people with severe gunshot injuries.
“I’m almost sad that we have to talk about things like this and deal with things like this, but we … just have to keep our kids as safe as we can,” said David Graham, assistant superintendent of administration for the Fauquier County School Division.
All school staff will be trained to use combat tourniquets to staunch the flow of blood from gunshots, Graham said. “If you can keep the bleeding stopped and get them care, there’s a chance they can make it.” Uncontrolled bleeding is the No. 1 cause of death after a mass shooting. “I hope I am getting ready to spend money on tourniquets we never use,’ Graham said.
In addition, Fauquier schools are adding controlled entryways at all its 20 school buildings. Vestibules are one of the best investments the school division can make because they help control the flow of visitors and, if the unthinkable happens, may help contain a gunman, Graham said. “It’s a grim victory, but it’s a victory” if a gunman never makes it past the office, he said.
So far, seven schools have vestibule entries with two sets of locked doors. Four more schools have received funding for vestibules but are waiting for the materials to install them. The remaining schools are still waiting on funding. “We’ve got some to go, and because of what’s happening, I think additional money will come, and we will stretch it as far as we can,” Graham said.
Law enforcement officers are at the core of every school’s plan to keep children safe. At Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, “Law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” according to a report on the shooting released July 17 by the Texas House of Representatives’ Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School Shooting.
Sal Torelli, lead school security officer for Fauquier schools, said he read the entire 77-page report and was deeply disturbed by what it described as the “systemic failures” and “egregiously poor decision-making” that ended in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
Almost 400 police officers responded to the massacre at Robb Elementary School that day, but 77 minutes passed before police stormed the classroom and shot and killed the gunman.
“If I hear gunfire in a school, I am going after the threat,” said Torelli, who carries the same Glock handgun he used as a sheriff’s deputy. “There is no waiting. There is no retreating. That is a price I am willing to pay.”
Active shooter training
Active shooter training has been an integral part of “hardening” schools nationwide since the Columbine tragedy in 1999. As part of that training, officers must be willing to risk their lives without hesitation. That failed to happen at Robb Elementary, the Texas report says.
After the Texas shooting, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office opened a conversation about active shooter training locally, said Sgt. Aaron Vescovi, in charge of all school resource officers in Fauquier schools. “We are still having a conversation about that,” he said.
Vescovi and Fauquier school officials declined to provide specifics on active shooter training, because of concerns that it could compromise student safety. “I feel confident we are trained to meet whatever threat faces our schools,” Vescovi said. “We are trained to meet the threat as fast as possible and preserve life as best we can.”
“I am very happy where we are with school safety today here in Fauquier County,” Torelli said.
The findings of the Texas committee are the most complete outside account of what happened during the massacre on May 24. “We must not delude ourselves into a false sense of security by believing that ‘this would not happen where we live,’” the report says. “The people of Uvalde undoubtedly felt the same way. We must all take seriously the threats to security in our schools and the need to be properly prepared to confront active shooter scenarios.”
Fauquier County is one of just seven of 132 school divisions in Virginia with armed SSOs, said Torelli, who retired from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 and joined the school division as an SSO a year later, in 2018, the same year a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Keeping doors locked and entrances secure
Other failures that cost precious time at Robb Elementary included doors that were left unlocked in violation of school policies, the report says. That gave the gunman “unimpeded access to enter” and cost the school precious minutes that teachers could have used to hide children and lock doors.
Torelli gets it. Most days, he walks about 10 miles through the buildings at sprawling Fauquier High School. He makes sure that doors that open to the outside of the school are always locked, not propped open or ajar.
“I spend most of my day walking the hallways, checking the doors, checking the parking lot, moving around constantly,” he said. “Your job is to move around and be visible.” His goal, he said, is to be “omnipresent.”
At Fauquier High School, the vestibule is a set of double doors at the entrance to the school. People can exit through the double doors, but they can’t enter through them. Visitors —including parents, contractors, substitutes or anyone else — must press a buzzer and show ID, generally a driver’s license, to school staff to get through the first set of doors.
Once through the first set of doors, visitors still cannot proceed into the school because the second set of doors leading into the school is locked. The only place to go is the school office, where visitors must sign in. IDs are scanned to create a visitor badge and to check against sex offender lists in all 50 states.
Threat assessments
Every Fauquier public school has a threat assessment team that is tasked with identifying and addressing threats or potential threats to school security. The shooter at Robb Elementary School shared his fascination with school shootings on social media and shared pictures of guns he bought, but no one relayed concerns to school officials.
The motto in Fauquier schools is, “If you see something, say something,” Torelli said. “It takes a whole community to work to make our schools safe.”
Cameras
Cameras are located throughout the public areas of Fauquier public schools, excluding all restrooms and nearly all classrooms. Under Virginia law, cameras are required in some special education classrooms.
More cameras are being added since the school division switched to the Avigilon Camera System. School resource officers and school security officers can access all the cameras not only at the school where they are working, but at all schools in the division. Camera footage is available in real time for emergency dispatchers and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Will all these efforts guarantee children’s safety? “That’s the crystal ball that nobody’s got,” Graham said.
As a former FPS officer trained by DHS, an active shooter responder has to rely on the proper training not only for an armed response but to hone your skills of observation, knowing your surroundings and intuition and trusting your abilities to go into harms way........
