School principals, assistant principals and other administrators across the Fauquier County School Division learned this month how to administer Narcan to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
“It would have been impossible 20, even 10 years ago, to imagine a scenario where we would want to provide this training, but this is where we are,” said school division Superintendent David Jeck, who was among those receiving the training.
“This is just about an abundance of caution and making sure we’re doing everything we possibly can do proactively to keep our kids safe,” Jeck said at the Feb.13 meeting of the school board.
When injected or sprayed into a victim’s nose, naloxone quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Naloxone is the generic drug marketed under the brand name Narcan.
The drug will do no harm to anyone who does not have opioids in their system. School resource officers, school security officers and nurses in the school division already are trained to handle overdoses with Narcan.
No overdoses are known to have occurred at Fauquier schools, spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said. A teen at Wakefield High School in Arlington died of an opioid overdose earlier this month after he was found unconscious in a school restroom, according to an ABC News report. Virginia reported 1,478 opioid deaths in 2020, the most recent year for which statistics are available, a 17% increase over 2019.
Kathy Hatter, emergency coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County, trained administrators to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and to administer naloxone, according to a news release from the school division.
Pam Trude, school health coordinator for Fauquier County Public Schools, reminded administrators about the reality of the opioid crisis and the importance of being trained. “It’s here. And that’s why I want Fauquier County to be proactive and prepared,” Trude said in the news release.
The school division’s goal is to have plenty of trained professionals within school buildings who could treat a potential overdose victim. Linda Correll, instructional supervisor for science, health and physical education, has extended the training opportunity to health and PE teachers in the Fauquier school division.
In February 2019, then Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill allowing school personnel to administer Narcan.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
