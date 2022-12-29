The Fauquier School Division needs an ESL interpreter, two teachers and a bilingual instructional assistant to help with an influx of Spanish-speaking families in the southern end of the county, Mary Wyckoff, assistant director of human resources, told school board members at their regular December meeting.
Wyckoff said the school division now has four interpreters who directly serve schools. The three in the northern and central regions of sprawling Fauquier County serve an estimated 370 families each.
The fourth interpreter serves the southern end of Fauquier County, which now has 635 families who speak Spanish at home and 284 students enrolled in English as a Second Language programs, Wyckoff said. Adding a fifth interpreter would allow the school division to better meet the needs of families who need translation for parent-teacher meetings, phone calls from the school nurse or attendance offices and more, she said.
The two additional ESL teachers and the bilingual instructional assistant are needed if the division is to remain in compliance with state laws meant to ensure English learners get appropriate help at school.If the school division continues its current rate of growth, the population of English Learners will reach 1,000 during the 2022-23 school year, up from approximately 600 in the 2018-19 school year.
Board members will vote on the additional positions at their January meeting.
School calendars for 2023-24 and 2024-25
A total of 3,154 families responded to a survey about school calendars for 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years, school division spokesperson Tara Helkowski told board members. The results of the survey are expected to be incorporated into upcoming calendars:
Start date for school year: Families prefer a mid-August start date. However, some families pointed out that this year’s Aug 10 start date was a little too early to count as mid-August.
Labor Day: A total of 54.7% of families wanted a four-day weekend for the Labor Day holiday, even if it meant tacking on a day to the end of the year. Some school divisions in the region already have added the Friday before Labor Day as a holiday.
Veterans Day: A total of 57% of parents want Veterans Day to remain a school day.
Winter break: Most parents like the division’s current two-week winter break.
Spring break: For 2024, parents preferred to have spring break the week of March 29. For the 2025 school year, most chose April 14 to April 21.
Rev Your Bev
Lincoln Taylor, a sophomore at Fauquier High School, asked School Board members to consider revisions to their student wellness policy to support Rev Your Bev, a student initiative to ensure students have access to water during the school day. “Students who are thirsty or dehydrated cannot perform at their best,” Taylor said. “If our division updates its wellness policy, it will become an official member of Rev the Bev and will have access to a variety of resources,” Taylor said.
Rev your Bev provides water bottles, cups and other tools to promote healthy hydration.
