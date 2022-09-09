The Fauquier County School Board at its regular meeting Monday night will get a first look at a model policy that will require teachers to notify parents before their children are assigned "sexually explicit materials" and will allow parents to request alternate assignments. A new state law mandates the policy for all school divisions.
The Virginia General Assembly, in largely party-line votes, approved a bill in February (Senate Bill 656) that will allow parents to review "sexually explicit material" well in advance of assignments. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) made parental input a cornerstone of his 2021 political campaign.
The Fauquier County School Board — along with every other school board in Virginia — will have until Jan. 1 to adopt a policy compatible with the model policy, created by the Virginia Board of Education under the Youngkin administration, or to come up with a more comprehensive policy of its own.
The policy approved by the board must ensure that children are not exposed to any "sexually explicit content" without notifying parents beforehand.
Major Warner, deputy superintendent for Fauquier schools, will present the agenda item to school board members, none of whom responded immediately to a request for comment from the Fauquier Times.
The board’s packet for the meeting includes a 10-page document from the Virginia Department of Education called, “Model Policies Concerning Instructional Materials with Sexually Explicit Content.”
“The process for developing these Model Policies in accordance with the Act included a review of similar policies in other states and prior work completed by the Board of Education on the rights of Virginia parents with respect to sexually explicit instructional materials,” the document says.
“The process is also the result of consultation and collaboration with the educational leaders within the Department and various stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth, including parents of children in our public schools,” according to the document.
Details about the new policy
Under the new policy, parents would get at least 30 days’ advance notification of the use of any instructional materials with "sexually explicit content" and will be able to inspect and review the materials. In addition, parents will be able to request alternate assignments.
“Instructional materials” do not include school library books unless the books are used to complete assignments or are part of an academic or extracurricular program.
Having confidence in parents and respecting their right to protect their children’s innocence is the guiding principle of the law, according to the VDOE. No parents or children can punished for requesting alternate materials.
The model policies now mandated by the state “shall not be construed to require or provide for” book censoring or designating instructional material as "sexually explicit" based only on the “sexual orientation of the characters,” according to the document.
Leaders at each school would establish a process for identifying "sexually explicit content," considering students’ ages and maturity, according to a model policy provided by the VDOE.
