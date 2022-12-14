The Fauquier School Board voted 3-2 to approve bonuses of $780 for full-time employees and up to $450 for other permanent employees at a special meeting Wednesday morning. The money will go out with paychecks Dec. 23, a school spokeswoman said.
The total cost of the bonuses will be nearly $1.7 million. Approximately $1.09 million is money specifically set aside by the state General Assembly for teacher bonuses. The other $600,000 is money re-allocated from the school division’s current year budget.
The school division is the largest private employer in the county, with nearly 2,000 people on the payroll.
The school board changed its mind about trying to use carryover funds —money left over from the current budget — to pay for larger bonuses. That change came after county supervisors indicated they wanted to see any unspent money used to repair aging school buildings, an urgent need.
The board’s newest member, Clay Campbell (Scott District) along with Susan Pauling (Center District) voted no at Wednesday’s meeting. “I am definitely in support of the bonuses,” Pauling said. But, she added, “My question is the timing. My preference would be that we would wait until after the board of supervisors approves the carryover funds,” she said.
Pauling was concerned about all the maintenance needed on Fauquier’s aging public schools. She wanted supervisors’ word that they would approve using schools’ carryover funds to help pay for repairs.
“I am very concerned that if we keep taking money out of the general fund to go to …bonuses, what’s going to happen in the next budget cycle if the board of supervisors doesn’t give us any additional funds?” Pauling said.
Campbell echoed her concerns, saying that if the air conditioning were to go out at a school this summer, having carryover funds to fix it before school starts next year will be crucial. “I’d rather see the money held to cover something like that, because that’s the thing: they’ll shut the school down and the kids will be at home,” Campbell said.
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, which has been wrangling with the school division over the bonuses for more than a week, said at their meeting Dec. 8 that they could address the carryover at a meeting Dec. 21 and not before because of legal obligations meant to ensure the numbers are correct.
“I wanted to ensure we are all good stewards of tax dollars and also wanted to address urgent needs like the boiler at Pierce (Elementary School),” Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) said after the school board met Wednesday morning. “Seems like [that] will be accomplished,” he said.
“I anticipate the BOS (board of supervisors) supporting use of some carryover funds for pressing maintenance issues,” Rick Gerhardt, supervisor chair, said Wednesday. “I also anticipate a significant portion of these funds being allocated to the Taylor project, which has seen a sizable increase in projected cost,” he said in an email. The estimate for Taylor Middle School renovations recently came in at more than $16 million over the original estimate.
The school board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19, ahead of the supervisors’ Dec. 21 meeting, to discuss recommendations for schools’ carryover funds in time for supervisors to consider the recommendations.
All the other 19 school divisions in the region already have taken at least some steps to hand out the state funds reserved for bonuses. Some found ways to award $1,000, the amount recommended by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, to all teachers and instructional assistants. Others, such as Arlington, Virginia, schools, awarded smaller across-the-board raises.
