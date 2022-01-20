Fauquier School Board: Masks optional for all, no more 'close contact' quarantines, as of Jan. 24

The Fauquier County School Board voted Thursday night to make face masks optional in school for students and for all staff. Contact tracing will no longer be carried out either, so anyone who is exposed to a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will not have to quarantine for five days or take a test before returning to school.
Face masks are still mandatory on school buses, as per federal law. And children enrolled in Head Start early education, a federal program, must continue to wear masks, opined Superintendent of Schools David Jeck. He said Friday morning that school administrators would be working through that question and others during the day.
Although the school division voted 4-1 to make masks optional, they will still be required for a certain time for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. In that case, the person -- child or staff member – may only return to school after staying home for a minimum of five days after a positive test. They must have gone 24 hours with no fever and their symptoms must be mostly resolved. When they do return to school, they must wear a mask on days six through ten.
The school board did not suggest how this requirement would be enforced.
Although school board members said at their all-day summit on Jan. 12 that they felt that they would not be able to dispense with mandatory masks even if Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order allowing them to, they decided to go ahead and make masks optional.
Youngkin signed Executive Order #2 hours after he was inaugurated. The order states, “The parents of any child enrolled in an elementary or secondary school or a school-based early childcare and educational program may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.” The order goes into effect Monday, Nov. 24.
Nick Napolitano, executive director of student services and special education, reminded the school board that Virginia Senate Bill 1303 was still in effect until August. That law requires school districts to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines "as much as is practical." The CDC currently recommends masks for school children, teachers and staff.
School board members agreed that they were caught between the executive order and state law.
School board member Duke Bland (Marshall District) – the only board member to vote against abandoning the mask mandate -- stated he thought it would be best to wait until the current omicron surge has settled down. “I’m afraid that if we go back to optional masks, we’ll wind up back to where we were last year,” he said, referring to an uptick in cases and exposures that forced the school division to return to virtual learning.
His fellow school board members disagreed.
Stephanie Litter-Reder (Lee District) said, “kids are being exposed to it everywhere. It’s not as if we are magically putting a bubble around the schools.”
Vinny Gallo, who, when he was appointed Jan. 10 said he had not yet formed an opinion about masks in schools, spoke out strongly against the mandate, and especially against quarantining children when they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. “A healthy child should not be quarantined. If a child is not symptomatic, they shouldn’t be home.”
There are currently 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division; 361 children are under quarantine. Four staff were quarantining as of Jan. 13 (that number has not been updated today).
Board Chair Donna Grove (Cedar Run District) said, “We have to do everything we can to keep healthy kids in school.” She pointed out that only 1% to 2% of students who quarantine wind up testing positive for COVID-19.
Gallo suggested that when a child tests positive, the parents in that child’s class be informed so that they can make a decision for themselves whether they want to keep their child home. It was pointed out, though, that because of privacy issues, classroom-specific notifications are not currently sent out; school-wide notices about exposure are normally sent to parents.
No one from the local health district of the Virginia Department of Health was present at Thursday night's meeting and no school board member mentioned that they had consulted with anyone from the VDH before voting to make mask wearing optional. Contact tracing -- which will no longer be done -- is a tool the VDH has used to identify "outbreaks."
During the discussion about masks, Jeck pointed out that when he spoke to the school division’s attorney about the issue, the attorney suggested that staff should continue to wear masks regardless of what is decided for children. “That’s not my advice. That’s the advice of your attorney,” said Jeck.
But Susan Pauling (Center District) said she had heard from staff who were “begging to make the change if students were allowed to go without masks… We have to give the staff the option.”
Litter-Reber expressed a concern about teachers being able to access the more protective N95 masks if they felt they wanted to wear a mask. N95 masks must be fit tested to be effective and she asked if that could be arranged for teachers who wanted that protection.
Jeck said he had already heard from some teachers who wanted to obtain N95 masks and a few who had asked about Family Medical Leave if masks were made optional.
About a dozen parents spoke during citizens time; all were against children having to wear masks. Several parents spoke about how their children suffered under the mask mandate, particularly students who had underlying conditions that affected their breathing. Eleven-year-old Shelby Erdossy, for instance, said that because of a pre-existing condition, masks make it hard for her to breathe. “I had COVID. My parents were worried about me, but I was OK. Strep is a big deal for me.”
Several parents claimed that their children had been bullied and shamed by their teachers when they didn’t wear their masks correctly.
Eddie Santos suggested that officials look at deaths instead of cases, adding, “If you are scared, you can stay home.”
Kambra Russell, who has three children, pointed out that the executive order doesn’t ban masks, “it gives parents options.”
Carl Lechner lamented COVID “hysteria,” and said, “The governor has opened the door. The governor gave us the chance to get our freedom back.”
Macaria Suddarth asked the school board to “Take the first correct step, even if you don’t know what the next steps will be.”
