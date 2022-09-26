Fauquier County Public Schools face another policy challenge from the Youngkin administration — a directive to overhaul its policies on the treatment of transgender students. The goal is to ensure parents’ “fundamental rights,” the directive says. Every school division in Virginia faces the same task.
The new policies require parental approval for changes to students’ “names, nicknames and/or pronouns,” direct schools to keep parents “informed about their children’s well-being,” including issues involving gender identity or sexual orientation, and specify that student participation in activities and athletics shall be based on sex. The policies also state that “students shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex, except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”
Earlier this month, Youngkin’s administration directed Fauquier schools, along with every other school division in Virginia, to come up with a policy requiring teachers to notify parents if their children are assigned “sexually explicit materials” and allowing parents to request alternate assignments. Parents’ rights were a cornerstone of Youngkin’s campaign for governor in 2021.
Concern for transgender students
A trans man who is a senior at Fauquier High School opposed Youngkin’s policies on transgender students for a variety of reasons but was especially concerned about the impact on trans and non-binary students who lack acceptance from their parents. School is the only safe space some students have, said Finn, 17, whose last name is being withheld at his and his parents’ request, to protect his safety.
Some students may be “out” at school, but not at home, Finn said. That can create problems if trans students want their teachers to call them by names that fit their gender identity or if they ask teachers to call them by different pronouns. Teachers could be required to notify parents in such cases, according to the model policy.
Finn had advice for the school board as they debate how to proceed in the coming months. “I think that they should try to remember that everybody’s situation is different, and I feel like they should try to remember that safety is not (always) in the home and the parents are not always the safest person, and that students try to find safety elsewhere.”
The draft policies could result in students being “outed” by teachers who are required to notify parents. “Coming out is very important for people, and it is very important for them to decide when that happens, and taking that away from them is very wrong,” Finn said.
Finn’s mother, Cindy, said the model policy appeared skewed toward the rights of parents at students’ expense. “And I'm confused,” she said in an email after reading the model policy and the directives around it. “Does the new policy state that even if the parent says to call a student by their preferred name and pronouns, that school personnel don't have to comply? What!?” (See box, Model policies.)
School administration’s response to directive
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck said he did not interpret the model policy that way.
Jeck said that adopting new policies usually takes two months, sometimes three for final approval. Jeck declined to share his view of Youngkin’s directives, saying, “I’ll support whichever policy the SB (school board) ultimately approves.”
A 30-day public comment period on the draft transgender policies is expected to open Sept. 26, after which they will go into effect.
Two of Fauquier’s five school board members responded to a request from the Fauquier Times for comment.
“I support a student’s right to educational programs and services that does not discriminate based on race, religion, color, gender, national origin, disability, or any other basis prohibited by law,” wrote Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) in an emailed response.
“Our school board policy (7-1.2) reflects this position,” said Litter-Reber, referring to the division’s nondiscrimination policy, which deals largely with sexual harassment. “I also support and believe in our FCPS1 educator’s ability to deal with individual situations based on the needs of that specific situation - something they have been doing, successfully, long before this subject turned into a political football.
“I do not foresee any significant changes to our existing policy,” Litter-Reber said.
Fellow board member Vincent Gallo (Scott District) declined to address transgender policies. “I am looking forward to discussing this with my fellow board members during our scheduled meetings. I believe that is the best opportunity and method to engage and discuss this topic and your questions in detail.”
‘A political football’
Equality Virginia, an advocacy group supporting transgender and non-binary students, was critical of Youngkin’s draft policies, saying they targeted vulnerable youth. “Some politicians are using marginalized youths and trying to score political points off their backs,” said Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia.
Youngkin spends time campaigning for GOP candidates out of state instead of talking to people who will be affected by his directives, Rahaman said. “If he had general concerns about what our students are going through, he would be here meeting with us and talking with us and learning more about our lived experience,” she said.
Republican-aligned parent group Fight for Schools and the Family Foundation, a conservative Christian-led group, both of which have been critical of the state’s earlier policies on transgender students, applauded the draft policies.
“The Virginia Department of Education’s new model policy restores parental rights, protects the First Amendment rights of teachers and students, while also providing all students the right to attend school in an environment free from discrimination, harassment, or bullying,” Fight for Schools said in a statement.
Youngkin’s new policies overturn guidance laid out by a Democrat-backed 2020 law that required school districts to uphold student privacy about their transgender status, use pronouns and names requested by students and allow students to use restrooms and locker rooms that aligned with their gender identity.
Youngkin has been critical of those policies, arguing parents should be informed about students’ gender identity or sexual orientation.
The model policies developed as a result of the 2020 law got a mixed reception from school districts, many of which refused to formally adopt them. That included Fauquier schools, which instead adopted updates from the Virginia School Board Association.
School officials declined further comment on policies regarding trans students, but Equality Virginia characterized the VSBA updates as a set of very minor language changes to existing non-discrimination codes.
Trans and nonbinary students are at higher risk of depression and suicide compared to cisgender students, studies show. The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGTBQ youth, says acceptance from peers and from adults is associated with significantly lower odds of attempting suicide.
‘I come at it as a priest first’
Nationwide, new policies curtailing the rights of trans youth create a climate of fear among kids who may already be vulnerable, said the Rev. Weston Mathews of Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains. Mathews ministers to many trans and non-binary people and their families.
“I come at it as a priest first,” Mathews said. “The teachings of Jesus of Nazareth and the witness of our biblical tradition beginning in Genesis teaches Christians that human beings are created in the image and likeness of a living God,” he said. That means all human beings. “A child is not a pawn to rile up the base or to scapegoat or be bullied by the state. They are to be loved and understood.” Most Virginians know that, Mathews said.
And requiring schools to track children’s private information regarding gender is intrusive, Mathews said. “We have seen in history how that doesn’t go well. We shouldn’t be in the business of registering vulnerable people.”
The Virginia Mercury contributed to this story.
