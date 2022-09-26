photo_ft_news_Stephanie Litter-Reber-1_20220315.jpg

School board member Stephanie Litter-Reber in a March meeting. About the new policies required by the Youngkin administration, she said, I do not foresee any significant changes to our existing policy,” as a result of the governor's directive on transgender students.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Local high school students plan walkout

This information has been updated to reflect a change of time for the Fauquier High School protest and to add information about events at the other two Fauquier high schools.

Students at all three Fauquier high schools are planning walkouts on  Tuesday, Sept. 27, to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s directive that all school divisions in Virginia adopt new policies on the treatment of transgender students. 

Walkouts are scheduled to take place at Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run high schools from 1:06 to 2:30 p.m., during fourth block 

A spreadsheet from Pride Liberation Project, a student-led advocacy organization in Virginia, says walkouts are planned at dozens of other schools across the commonwealth. 

Fauquier County Public Schools face another policy challenge from the Youngkin administration — a directive to overhaul its policies on the treatment of transgender students. The goal is to ensure parents’ “fundamental rights, the directive says. Every school division in Virginia faces the same task.  

The new policies require parental approval for changes to students’ “names, nicknames and/or pronouns,” direct schools to keep parents “informed about their children’s well-being,” including issues involving gender identity or sexual orientation, and specify that student participation in activities and athletics shall be based on sex. The policies also state that “students shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex, except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.” 

