Fauquier’s student graduation rate improves to all-time high of 96.2%

Fauquier County Public Schools’ on-time graduation rate increased from 95.5% in 2020 to an all-time high of 96.2% in 2021, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Education. The school division released the results in a press release on Oct. 8.
FCPS continued to achieve high graduation rates in all subgroup categories while maintaining a low dropout rate of 1.94%, compared to the state average of 4.3%, the press release said.
The on-time rate refers to first-time ninth graders who entered high school in the fall of 2017 and graduated on time in 2021. VDOE started reporting the rates in 2008. According to the VDOE, the Virginia on-time graduation rate has been climbing, from 91.2% in 2017 to 93% in 2021.
FCPS also continued to achieve high graduation rates in four subgroup categories -- Black students (94.8%), Hispanic students (91.7%), students with disabilities (93.7%) and economically disadvantaged Students (92.5%). In 2021, FCPS made significant gains with English language learners, according to the press release, achieving a graduation rate of 84.4% in 2021; the rate in 2020 was 66.7%.
Superintendent of schools David Jeck credits teachers for not giving up on students. “Thank a teacher. That is what we should all be doing in regard to our graduation rates. They are, once again, outstanding across the board, and it’s because our teachers never gave up; they never lowered the bar; and they stayed connected with students,” Jeck said, referring to the difficulties of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added, “What is most interesting is the state dropout rate versus our dropout rate. It is roughly half of the state rate. We just endured a year where it would have been so easy to let some kids fall through the cracks, but our teachers and administrators would not allow it. We have been talking about providing equity for all kids for several years, and now we are seeing what happens when you provide all kids what they need in order to be successful,” he said.
Dr. Major Warner, FCPS deputy superintendent, added, “It is important to continually reiterate for our community that our on-time graduation rate is one of those data points that illustrates the depth of our collective journey. It is an academic outcome that is a true measure of that success, and best reflects the investment that our teachers make in each child from their first day and culminates in the receipt of their diploma each spring. It is an unwavering belief and commitment by teachers to providing an equitable environment that fosters growth and provides meaningful experiences for all of our students.”
Warner too, addressed the county’s low dropout rate. “The reality is that we do a wonderful job of keeping our kids connected to and in their schools over the course of time with the types of services we provide and the emphasis we place on relationships.”
The 2021 FCPS on-time graduation rate ranks favorably in comparisons to school divisions of similar size throughout the state. According to the school division’s press release. Fauquier landed third among the 18 school divisions in the commonwealth with student enrollments ranging from 8,000 to 16,000.
