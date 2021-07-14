Fauquier’s Stephanie Robson, Liberty’s Sam Rodman win VHSL Achievement Awards

For the fifth time in six years, a Fauquier High School athlete has received the Virginia High School League's top individual honor.
And this year, a Liberty athlete has joined the parade to give Fauquier County a sweep of the VHSL's 2021 Class 4 awards.
Falcon Stephanie Robson and Eagle Sam Rodman, both members of the Class of 2021, are the recipients of The Allstate Foundation/Virginia High School League Achievement Award, presented annually to students who have excelled in the classroom and were involved in community service, school activities and registered success in the athletic arena.
Robson and Rodman are among 19 in-state students who will receive $1,500 scholarships. The 14-year collaboration between Allstate Foundation and the VHSL has presented $317,500 in scholarships to student-athletes attending VHSL schools.
Past winners from Fauquier are Tyler Benson (2016), Kyle Budd (2017), Sam Oravec (2018) and Sam Fisher (2020).
Headed to Texas Tech to pursue her spectacular track career, Robson won three individual state track gold medals during the 2021 indoor season and was a major cog in Fauquier's first-ever indoor state team title. She was the Class 4 champion in the triple jump at 36 feet, one inch to go with wins in the high jump (5-2) and long jump (17-1).
Robson also collected two gold medals and a silver at the Region 4C championships.
In the outdoor season, Robson earned a first, second and third at the Northwestern District level before winning the region's long and triple jumps. At the state meet, she placed third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump.
Rodman, who will run track at Princeton University, won his second consecutive state indoor title in the 1,000-meter run, winning in two minutes, 30.41 seconds. He was the Region 4C champion in the 1,000 and was part of Liberty's regional winning 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays.
He was the district cross country's runner-up and finished 15th in the regional 5,000.
Outdoors, Rodman was the district 800-meter winner, and part of two champion relays (1,600/3,200). He added a regional bronze medal in the 800 before taking second in the state race.
