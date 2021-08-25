Fauquier’s population increased by 12% over the last decade, 2020 Census finds

Population growth slowed in Fauquier County from 2010 to 2020, according to local data from the 2020 U.S. Census released this month. The county added 7,769 people during the decade, growing the population by 12% to 72,972 people.
The 12% growth rate represents a slowdown from the previous decade; the population increased by 18% from 2000 to 2010.
In line with the county’s “service district” zoning plan, which allows by-right residential or commercial development in certain concentrated areas, the most expansive population growth took place in two areas: Vint Hill and Bealeton, both of which are part of service districts.
The Vint Hill election precinct, which covers the former Vint Hill Farms Station along with surrounding suburban developments including Brookside, gained 2,580 new residents, a 63% increase from 2010. (Precinct-level data was compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.) The Vint Hill precinct is located entirely within the New Baltimore Service District.
The Bealeton precinct, which covers the area north of Route 28 and between U.S. 15/29 and U.S. 17, added another 1,193 residents. The precinct comprises about half of the Bealeton Service District, including the Mintbrook subdivision.
Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel said that the data shows that the service district plan is generally working. “No surprises in the data,” McDaniel said. “Growth is in the service districts (particularly in New Baltimore and Warrenton), which is where we want the density.”
She also pointed out that planned housing developments in the Marshall Service District, including the 200-home Van Metre project, will bring new residents to that area in the coming decade.
Permanent conservation easements in Fauquier County
“Slow, consistent growth is in line with the county’s policies and also reflects a desire to protect rural/agricultural land by promoting growth in service districts,” she said.
As of 2019, about 91% of the county’s 651 square miles was zoned “rural,” where development is much more restricted. Additionally, more than 25% of the county’s land mass is under a permanent conservation easement, in which landowners give up the right to development of their land in exchange for significantly lower real estate taxes.
The county also has a “purchase of developmental rights” program in which active farms may apply to be paid to give up development rights permanently. The program has protected nearly 13,000 acres of farmland, mostly in the southern part of the county.
Still more land in the county is under temporary conservation easements, called “agricultural districts” and “forestal districts.”
Consequently, most of the county outside Vint Hill and Bealeton grew only marginally; the Morrisville precinct in southern Fauquier was the only other area to add more than 500 new residents, with 525. Some service districts, like Opal, Midland and Catlett, were designed to promote industrial and commercial growth instead of residential; those areas gained few new residents since 2000.
The town of Warrenton and its immediate surroundings also added few new residents; with fewer than 500 new residents added between the town’s two general election precincts. The town’s population was 9,611 in 2010, up from 6,831 in 2000.
In response, Center District Supervisor Chris Granger, whose district encompasses the town and its eastern outskirts, expressed concern that other areas in Fauquier may begin to outpace Warrenton economically and demographically in the long term -- if current trends continue.
“The service district concept worked in every place except Warrenton,” said Granger. “It’s problematic that the most populous service district essentially absorbed no growth over the past 10 years.”
Supervisors have little control over zoning inside the town itself; zoning ordinances in the town are determined by the Warrenton Town Council.
What constitutes an appropriate level of population growth was the subject of heated debate during the comprehensive plan adoption process beginning in 2018. Many Warrenton residents, along with conservation lobbying groups, expressed the opinion that Warrenton’s population growth should slow down.
Nevertheless, the council adopted a comprehensive plan in April that included a document that encourages the town to focus on attracting younger and more economically diverse residents. “The baseline of all of [the town’s] goals will require a larger, more diverse resident base,” said the February 2020 report compiled by RKG Associates. “Simply put, the town’s current regulatory environment has shaped the housing market to be attractive to specific market segments — with retirees being the primary market.”
A lack of undeveloped land -- and restrictive zoning codes that make redevelopment expensive – have contributed to the town’s slow population growth, the report said. Without a more diverse population, maintaining the town’s current economy and character could be difficult, it added.
Warrenton’s council is currently in the process of reviewing zoning regulations in the wake of the comprehensive plan’s approval. Granger said it is ultimately up to the town council to determine the town’s demographic future. The county supervisors’ goal, he added, remains unchanged; the board wants service districts across the county that are economically thriving.
The Leeds precinct, a geographically large – but sparsely populated -- area covering the mountainous northwest corner of the county, was the only area in Fauquier to lose residents in the last decade. Its population was 46 fewer in 2020 than it was in 2010.
Race and ethnicity
As a whole, Fauquier County became more racially and ethnically diverse during the decade, although the county remains overwhelmingly white. About three in four (78%) residents identified as white last year, down from 85% in 2010.
The proportion of people identifying as multiracial increased fourfold, with 9% of Fauquier residents identifying themselves that way, up from about 2% a decade ago.
The proportion of county residents who described their ethnicity as Hispanic or Latino (regardless of race) also increased significantly. Slightly less than 11% of county residents now identify as Hispanic or Latino, up from about 6% in 2010.
The share of county residents identifying as Black fell slightly, from 8% to 7%.
Though Fauquier is a more ethnically diverse place than it was a decade ago, it is still much more homogenous than Virginia as a whole. Across the state, 60% of residents identify as white. Another 19% identify as Black, 11% as multiracial and 7% as Asian. (Just 1.7% of Fauquier residents identified themselves as Asian.)
The proportion of Fauquier County identifying as Hispanic or Latino is now roughly in line with the statewide average. From 2010 to 2020, the proportion of Hispanic or Latino Virginians grew from 8% to 11%.
Ethnic diversity also varies within the county.
The Broad Run precinct, for instance, a semi-rural area on the Prince William County border, has a population that is 86% white, 2% Black and 6% Hispanic or Latino (all races).
The Bealeton precinct, on the other hand, is only 63% white (the lowest proportion of any precinct). Another 12% of residents are Black and 22% are Hispanic or Latino (all races), up from 13% a decade ago. The precinct also has the largest share of people who identify as multiracial, at 12%.
Population growth in context
Though it grew at a faster rate than Virginia as a whole – the state’s population increased by 8% to 8.31 million people – Fauquier’s growth was far slower than some neighboring Northern Virginia jurisdictions.
Prince William County, for instance, added the equivalent of the entire population of Fauquier County – and then some – in the 2010s. Prince William added 80,200 residents, a population increase of 20%.
Loudoun County’s population growth was even more substantial, with 109,000 new residents, a 35% increase. Loudoun grew at a greater pace in previous decades, experiencing 84% population growth in the 2000s and coming just short of doubling its population in the 1990s.
To the south, Culpeper County’s population grew at about the same rate as Fauquier. The county added 5,863 residents during the 2010s, a 13% increase.
While most counties and cities north of Richmond added at least some new residents, most jurisdictions in southside and southwest Virginia experienced declining populations.
Buchanan County, which borders West Virginia and Kentucky, was the hardest hit, experiencing a 16% population decline during the 2010s. It has lost almost half of its population since 1980.
