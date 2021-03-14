Fauquier’s Goldman takes second in 100 fly at Class 4 state swim meet in Christiansburg

Fauquier senior Jake Goldman was the top local swimmer at the Class 4 state meet in Christiansburg on Feb. 23, placing second in the 200-yard individual medley in 1:55.37.
Goldman was also fifth in the 100-yard butterfly in 52.73.
“I’m just thankful I was able to compete along with all the other seniors for one final season,” said Goldman, who plans to swim at an NCAA Division III school and is deciding between academic powerhouses Caltech, MIT and Carnegie Mellon.
Kettle Run’s girls 400-yard freestyle relay team had the second best local performance, taking fourth in 3:46.07. The team consisted of sophomore Megan Fallin, freshman Lily VonHerbulis, senior Peyton Talomie and junior Emma Craddock.
Kettle Run’s 200 medley relay team of Craddock, Talomie, Fallin and Allegra Craft took eighth in 1:57.61.
Individually, VonHerbulis was ninth in the 200 free (1:59.04). Fallin was 10th in the 100 free (58:43) and 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:01.88). Craddock was 11th in the 200 IM (2:20.71).
Also, Kettle Run sophomore Mark Fallin was 10th in the 50 free (23:14) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (56:54).
In the team scoring, the Kettle Run girls were 11th, Fauquier boys 16th and Kettle Run boys 19th.
