Until the commonwealth of Virginia mandated state public schools in November 1870, getting an education in Fauquier County came in several forms.
Options included homeschooling, farm schools where children of wealthy families and their neighbors were taught by hired teachers, and private academies.
After the Civil War, black children were first taught in Freedmen's schools, established in 1865 in Warrenton, and later in Delaplane Halfway and Cliff's Mills. Later, small one-room schools were set up in various areas of the county and administered by the school board.
The first private school in Fauquier was the Warren Academy, founded in 1786 by a group of leading citizens of Fauquier Courthouse (renamed Warrenton in 1810) in order to “… give the youth of the community the advantage of a good educational training.”
Two acres at the site of present-day Academy Hill were purchased for the new school from Richard Henry Lee in March 1786. Listed as trustees of the academy were William Edmunds of “Oak Spring” as president; Col. Martin Pickett of “Paradise,” Humphrey Brooke, Edward Diggs, Francis Whiting, Gustavus B. Horner and John Blackwell Jr. The cost of the land was a mere three pounds.
Soon afterward, a new school building was erected on the southeast corner of present-day Academy Hill Road and Calhoun Street.
The school was incorporated in an act passed Dec. 9, 1787, by the Virginia General Assembly. Credit for the naming of the “Warren Academy” is given to Hezekiah Balch, a graduate of Princeton College, and the first instructor at the academy when he took charge in 1787. Balch served until 1790, when he was succeeded by John Dyson.
Tuition at Warren Academy was six pounds per year, and “Board may be procured in respectable homes upon the modest terms of ten or twelve pounds per annum,” according to an advertisement in the Dec. 29, 1791, edition of the Virginia Herald and Fredericksburg Advertiser.
Charles O’Neil took charge of the Warren Academy in 1800, and upon his retirement in 1805, the academy ceased to exist until a new group re-established the school in 1819.
The original building was torn down, and a new building erected, described by historian Joseph A. Jeffries as “… a long, two-storied affair, built of brick and then stuccoed, with gables to the east and west and windows and doors on the sides. The gable ends were blank walls.”
The revived Warren Academy was operated by William J. Cowles, and the board of trustees consisted of John Scott, president; William Horner and Thaddeus Norris.
An advertisement was placed in Warrenton’s Palladium of Liberty seeking an instructor who was “Able to teach English Language, Writing, Geography, the Globes, Arithmetic and Mathematics.” In January 1820, M. Payson of Yale College was selected as the new academy’s instructor.
The Warren Academy continued to operate with other instructors, including James H. Vowles, who served from 1844 to 1846, and Capt. George H. Ball, a veteran of the War of 1812. Capt. Ball served from 1846 until 1850, when the school building was lost in a natural disaster.
A tornado swept through the east end of town, destroying the Warren Academy and the Presbyterian Church, then located across Main Street and west of the present church. Also lost in the storm was the frame house on the top of the hill at the corner of Main and Falmouth streets.
A third building was erected for the Warren Academy on the site, this time a two-story frame building. John Leary is the only instructor on record for having taught there before the school was burned by Union troops in 1865.
Academy Hill and public education
The first free school in Warrenton after the state public school mandate came into effect was conducted by Dr. W. W. Payne in the old Episcopal Church on Alexandria Street. In 1872 the school was moved to the old Town Hall on Main Street, originally the former Methodist Episcopal Church, North.
It was clear that a permanent school building adequate to meet the mandate had to be found, and Superintendent Thomas Diggs – having no money or borrowing authority – appealed to the Warrenton Town Council to loan the new school board $2,000 for a new school.
The school board got their loan, and the council bought the old Academy Hill property for $600 and presented it to them.
In 1872, a large, two-story building costing $1,500 was erected on the site, and the remaining $500 of the loan used to buy furniture and equipment. It was called the Warrenton School.
After Diggs was removed as superintendent in 1878, the town council appealed to the State Legislature to be allowed to take over the school, assess a school levy and appoint a three-person board of trustees.
The petition was granted, and for the next 24 years the Warrenton School was operated by the town. Among those serving on the faculty during those years were Dr. Payne, the Misses Lou and Kate St. Clair, Miss Mollie Carter and Robert Grubb. E. L. Johns was appointed principal in 1893 and is credited with introducing the grade system there. Johns was succeeded by J.D. Harris, who inaugurated the high school system at the school in 1908.
Big changes come
After serving for more than 30 years, the building housing the Warrenton School had become an overcrowded firetrap, and during the summer of 1909, it was torn down and a new, modern brick schoolhouse built on the site. The Town of Warrenton continued to run the school until 1912, when it was turned over to Fauquier County.
As a county school, students from outlying districts could attend the high school department, and within a few years the new building was overcrowded.
In June 1923, work started on a second, larger school building on Academy Hill just below the 1909 building.
This solution lasted until 1936, when once again due to overcrowding, the new Center District High School was completed on Waterloo Street. The 1909 and 1923 school buildings on Academy Hill became grade schools.
P. B. Smith Jr. (1892-1962) was appointed principal of the Warrenton grade schools in 1928, serving until 1952 when he was appointed principal of center District High School. In later years, grades one through three were housed in the 1909 building, while grades four to six were in the 1923 building.
Recollections
Interviewed in 2010 for the history book marking the Town of Warrenton’s 200th anniversary,
George V. “Dink” Godfrey recalled the Warrenton Elementary School, where he started first grade in 1957 in the “upper” building.
“I remember the large, square classrooms. Two large blackboards adorned the interior walls. The windows were huge, which allowed lots of natural light, Needless to say, there was no air conditioning, nor was it necessary. The huge windows would slide down from the top, allowing the hot air to rise to the ceiling and then exit the room.
“The lighting for the two upper floors consisted of four white globes suspended from chains… a two-button switch activated the lights in each room. The basement rooms were completely different. They had low ceilings, small windows and fluorescent lights.
“In each classroom were an American flag, and a copy of the pledge of allegiance hung on the wall. We would pledge our allegiance to the flag and have a short prayer each day. Pictures of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln also adorned each classroom.”
With the opening of new elementary schools in the Warrenton area in the early 1970s, the Academy Hill elementaries fell into disuse. While various plans were floated for repurposing, the vacant building were basically abandoned and vandalized.
During the 1980s, the lower building was destroyed by fire and upper building badly damaged by vandals and neglect, and both later demolished. An apartment complex now occupies the site.
Contact John Toler at jtoler@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.