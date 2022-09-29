Standing at 6 foot 5, Casey McCorkindale is a natural athlete. With his competitive drive and motivated mindset, he excelled in soccer and basketball, and soon he will tackle a new sport in the 2022 Special Olympics Virginia: flag football.
“I want to make a difference in the world, being a multi-diverse human who plays multiple sports,” he said.
McCorkindale, who has been diagnosed with autism, has fought a lengthy battle against people not believing in him or even giving him a chance. He said he’s been denied jobs and even fired for being “too autistic.”
He said constant criticism from people he worked with messed with his head, and every day after work he would “come home and not do anything.”
Growing up, he said, he did not understand his autism. He would get distracted easily, could not focus and could not talk to people. “It took me years to master.”
As a 30-year-old adult, McCorkindale said he wants to interact with people and live a full life.
“Never let a disability be a disability,” he said. “Make the disability the ability to go forth.”
McCorkindale said he mastered the sports he played because his “autism has slowed the game down. I see people moving very slow.” His autism has helped him to be good at math, and those concepts intersect well on the field and allow him to know where the ball will go.
With support from his brother, Cuyler McCorkindale, he said he has never let setbacks keep him from doing what he wants to do.
“He drives me insane sometimes, but he drives me to do better,” Casey McCorkindale said of his little brother. He also said that his brother is one of his biggest inspirations and his favorite athlete.
Cuyler, 23, is a professional rugby player for Rugby New York, and while he has been home during his off-season, he has been training with his brother. Cuyler McCorkindale said he and his brother have always bonded over sports, and he is excited to hear how he does in the September Special Olympics.
2018 was the first year that Casey McCorkindale played in the Special Olympics. He played basketball for the team after a Special Olympics coach recruited him during McCorkindale’s shift delivering pizzas to Fauquier High School.
Soon after playing basketball in that competition, McCorkindale suffered a foot injury. His injury, coupled with episodes of depression, made it hard for him to get up and play again. In 2019, he was ready to start playing soccer when he had another foot injury; the pandemic kept him off the field until 2021.
When he could eventually get back on his feet, he dominated on the soccer field. He was a silver medalist and a semi-professional player for DC United. At the time, he said, he was focused on being the best he could be.
For the 2022 Special Olympics, he “wanted to do something different.”
Rather than play flag football for awards, medals and recognition, he said he just wants to have fun with it. "I want to go for the experience. My whole thing last year was I want to win a medal, I want to do the best, but now I just want to have fun. That’s what I think the main part is.”
He also wanted to do something that his father loved: football. In 2011, when McCorkindale was 19 years old, his father died of pancreatic cancer. He said his dad always wanted him and his brother to play football, but that never happened, so now he is taking the chance. “He was a big football fan. He loved the Giants.”
McCorkindale will play flag football for Special Olympics Virginia, which is split into 32 area programs divided into nine regions across Virginia, according to Special Olympics Virginia. He will be in Area 23, which encompasses Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County. Flag football was not a sport offered in Area 27, which includes Fauquier County and Warrenton.
The season starts in September, and McCorkindale said he will play between three and seven games against other teams in Virginia.
When he is not training, McCorkindale works at Domino’s delivering pizzas. He is the self-proclaimed “best driver that they’ve ever had,” and he makes enough money to spend on his guilty pleasure: his favorite athletes’ jerseys.
He said he is happy, loves himself and enjoys his life. All are lessons that he said his little brother helped him learn.
Reach Abby Zimmardi at azimmardi@fauquier.com
