special olympics 2

Casey McCorkindale, 30, trains for the 2022 Special Olympics Virginia. He will play flag football, and he has been practicing with his brother Cuyler McCorkindale.

 Abby Zimmardi

Standing at 6 foot 5, Casey McCorkindale is a natural athlete. With his competitive drive and motivated mindset, he excelled in soccer and basketball, and soon he will tackle a new sport in the 2022 Special Olympics Virginia: flag football.

“I want to make a difference in the world, being a multi-diverse human who plays multiple sports,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.