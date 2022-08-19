A total of 10,740 students enrolled in Fauquier County Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year, virtually even with the previous year. Schools across Virginia reported declining enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but no figures were immediately available for pre-COVID enrollment in Fauquier schools.
2022-23 enrollment is 12 students higher than at the start of the 2021-22 school year in Fauquier County.
Meanwhile, Fauquier schools remain short about 30 teachers, down from 46 in late July, schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said. Efforts to hire more teachers are ongoing, but a nationwide shortage is making that more difficult. School started Aug. 10 in Fauquier County.
Two high schools saw jumps in enrollment, with an increase of 58 students — to 1,177 — at Kettle Run High School and 32 students — to 1,118 — at Liberty High School. Fauquier High School enrollment fell by 63 students, to 1,118.
Virtual Academy enrollment dropped by almost half, from 98 during the last school year to 50 this year. The FCFS Virtual Academy provides instruction that is entirely online. Students must apply and be interviewed before they can be accepted into the program.
The academy is “another personalized learning path to provide an engaging, student-centered alternative learning experience where barriers of time, place and availability are removed,” according to a news release.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
