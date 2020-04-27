Fauquier Public Library has announced two changes to its COVID-19 procedures.
On Friday, May 1, Fauquier Public Library will reopen its book drops on a limited basis, the library system announced in a news release.
All materials will be quarantined and disinfected, a procedure that has been reviewed and approved by Fauquier County’s Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Management, according to the news release.
“We are very serious about the well-being of library patrons and staff and are taking reasonable and responsible steps to provide service to the community in the safest possible manner,” Fauquier Public Library Director Maria Del Rosso said in the news release.
Library drop boxes will be open as follows:
The Bealeton and Warrenton library drop boxes will be open during curbside service hours, until full. The John Marshall library drop box will be open Monday and Friday, until full.
The library will not charge overdue fines until normal hours of operation resume.
The library has not accepted returns since it closed to the public on March 16.
Also beginning Friday, May 1, Fauquier Public Library will expand curbside service to include the Marshall branch at the Marshall Community Center on Rectortown Road. Curbside service began at the Bealeton and Warrenton libraries on March 18.
Service hours are: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are pleased to offer curbside service at all three library locations. Our users appreciate the ability to check out books, movies and other materials during this unusual time,” Del Rosso said.
In addition to offering curbside service, a streamlined library card application process allows patrons to begin using their cards without coming into a library branch.
“Online registration gives quick access to books and movies as well as electronic services like eBooks, eAudio, eMagazines and digital movies,” Del Rosso said.
Fauquier residents can apply for a library card at https://innopac.fauquiercounty.gov/selfreg.
More information about tools and resources available from Fauquier Public Library can be found at https://fauquierlibrary.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.