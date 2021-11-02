Southern Fauquier voters arrived in a steady stream to the polling stations at Cedar Lee Middle and M.M. Pierce Elementary schools on Tuesday morning; no one had to wait more than a few minutes.
Frank Wickerstram, an election observer representing the Republican Party at Cedar Lee, said he had seen no irregularities and that the election was proceeding well and procedures had been followed.
It was as Ty Thompson and John Dertzbaugh had expected. The men – who were standing in front of a Republican banner -- were greeting voters at Pierce. “These are friends and neighbors,” Dertzbaugh said. “It has been pleasant and cordial so far.”
About 374 voters had passed through by 9:30 a.m. at Pierce. Dertzbaugh said he thought it had been a good turnout: not as many as during a presidential election, but still, a healthy number of voters.
Fauquier Supervisor Chris Butler and Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach were also on hand at Pierce to support the Republican cause. Maybach said he felt that even some Democrats were “fed up” with the current Democratic leadership in Virginia. “I’d like to have people get back to having conversations. We’ve gotten away from that,” said Maybach.
Maybach said he was glad to see students from Fresta Valley Christian School in Marshall visit the polls that morning. He said that although the students were too young to vote, “It’s great that they came out to see what the process is like.”
The Democratic boosters at Pierce admitted that they had fewer visitors than their Republican counterparts — about 3 in 5 Remington Precinct voters typically vote Republican — but Larry and Lynn Stillwell were no less enthusiastic about their candidates.
“They’ve done a real good job the past two cycles,” said Larry Stillwell. “The Democrats have expanded Medicaid, gotten rid of the death penalty, supported the environment, helped with childcare costs. They’ve done a good job for the last eight years. I’d like it to continue.”
Mike Hammond, a Democratic Party volunteer outside Auburn Middle School, also emphasized what he said were the positive accomplishments of the Democratic-controlled legislature in Richmond. “I think [what drives Democratic voters] is mostly just trying to keep things the way they’re going — keep the momentum up.”
Democratic volunteer Kim Gibson said she thought that concerns over the Texas law that opens up abortion providers to lawsuits if they perform an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — before most women know they are pregnant — has some progressive voters concerned that a similar law could be enacted in Virginia if Republicans control the governor’s mansion and the General Assembly.
In Bealeton, Democrat supporter Ariel Gluklick said he believes the Democrats are about “education, openness, knowledge and tolerance. These are the values they stand for.”
Standing under the Republican tent a few yards away, David Hamblin said that when it comes to the Democrats, he disagrees with “everything” the party has done in the last few years. He elaborated on the Democrat’s approach to the pandemic, for instance. “They have hurt small business owners with COVID mandates. They’ve ruined people’s lives.”
Hamblin believes that the Democratic party is against law enforcement and has taken away tools police officers need to do their jobs. Because police are no longer allowed to stop someone solely for driving with expired license plates or an expired inspection sticker, they have lost an opportunity to capture people who are wanted on more serious charges, said Hamblin. “That’s one way to get bad people off the streets,” he said. Hamblin was speaking from personal experience; he is a Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy.
Connie Woodward, a Republican volunteer seated under a tent outside the Warrenton Presbyterian Church, spoke in broader terms, “I’m getting the sense that people want change; they’re not happy with the way the country is going.”
Chuck Medvitz and Creola Loyd represented the Fauquier County Republican Committee Tuesday outside Auburn Middle School, the polling place for the solidly Republican New Baltimore Precinct. They were confident that this year’s election would expand their party’s base of support and push Youngkin and other Republicans on the ballot to victory.
There is “a real enthusiasm and a real expansion of the people who are interested” in the gubernatorial race this year, said Medvitz. He said that there are three main issues that are driving interest among voters, some of whom might not have been engaged with politics before: the fierce debate about how public schools should teach about the history of racism in America, a cause célèbre in right-wing circles; a perception among conservatives that prosecutors in left-leaning localities are not pushing for long-enough prison sentences for criminals and frustration about inflation and the cost of gasoline.
“I think a real person-to-person push has been done within our party at the ground level to get people educated” on conservative political views, added Loyd.
The voting process
“It’s busier than I expected it to be,” said precinct chief Christen Schmeling at the Warrenton Community Center polling location. “There was a good turnout for early voting, so I expected it would be slower... It’s been pretty smooth. We haven’t had to turn away too many people” for being unregistered or at the wrong precinct. “Everyone who’s eligible to vote, we want them to be able to vote.”
Jackie Sellers, a Republican poll watcher at the community center, claimed she was there to guard against election fraud. “We need an army to fight fraud,” said Sellers, “and that’s what the army is doing.”
When asked whether she believed fraud was an issue in this election, Sellers replied, “I’m not saying it is right now. But I definitely believe there was fraud in the past.” (There has been no proof that there was widespread fraud in Virginia or elsewhere during the 2020 election.)
Sellers said that she supported early voting: “I think it’s a good idea.”
Ben McCartney, precinct chief at the C.M. Bradley Elementary School polling location was surprised this morning: “I had eight people already in line when I opened up this morning. I was shocked.”
McCartney, a former government teacher at Fauquier High School, has been a poll worker since the 2006 election. He said that everyone had been “very courteous” so far that morning. “Having voting being weaponized in our country is just ridiculous,” said McCartney, “but I think we’re doing a great job” at the polls.
Bradley Elementary School had only had one poll watcher – a Democrat – stop in earlier that morning.
During early voting, however, McCartney said that there were some poll watchers “looking for the internet connection” to the voting machines. When poll workers see that behavior, McCartney continued, “we just explain it to them: there’s no internet, you can see… that’s about all we can tell them.”
At the Marshall Ruritan Club, Democratic volunteer Sheila Kridler said, “My biggest motivator was to make sure there was no intimidation. With everything going on right now, we want to make sure this is a safe place… just to lay my eyes on everything as a citizen of this county.” Kridler said she had seen no signs of voter intimidation at all.
Cathy Malone, under the Democratic tent in Bealeton, said she was nervous about poll security during the last election, “but not this time.”
Debby Beaver, the Kettle Run Precinct chief, said that the morning’s turnout was much higher than a typical non-presidential election. “This is what I like to see every election … because it’s your right,” she said.
Lou Lou Baker, the New Baltimore Precinct chief, talked up her contingent of about a dozen election workers. “We’ve got a great team … this is the dream team,” she smiled.
Joyce Beard, who stood under the Democratic tent in Marshall, said, “I think we’re darn lucky as a nation to have voting the way we do. And I want it to stay that way… We need to keep democracy going.”
