The Rappahannock Emergency Medical Services Council, Inc. recently held its annual regional awards ceremony in Fredericksburg to showcase excellence in the EMS skills that qualified providers deliver to the citizens in the region. EMS personnel who are making major impacts in the local EMS community were recognized and honored. Some are piloting new programs in their county.
“We are producing and promoting providers who desire to grow upward in their skill level to improve the quality of care in the commonwealth. It is an honor to recognize each of these winners for their exceptional performance and commitment to the communities they serve,” stated Kevin Dillard, president of the Rappahannock EMS Council.
Recipients of this year’s regional awards will compete for the 2022 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS Annual Awards Ceremony in November.
Fauquier Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management was recognized for “Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety.”
Tracey Werner, Fauquier Emergency Communications Center, received an award for “Outstanding EMS Telecommunications Dispatcher.”
