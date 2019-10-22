Warrenton native and retired management consultant Raymond Gill was recently elected president of the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, based at the Shannon Airport Campus in Fredericksburg. Gill, a resident of Fredericksburg, also serves as a volunteer docent at the Shannon Air Museum.
Elected vice president of the organization was another Fauquier County man, Dave Darrah, who is the director of the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport at Midland.
According to Gill, the mission of the Virginia Aeronautical Society is “… to prepare, collect and preserve documents, aircraft, aerospace vehicles and other items related to the history of aviation and aerospace in Virginia, from its beginning to the present.”
A 501(c)(3) organization, the society also endeavors to educate the public about the contributions Virginia has made, and continues to make, to the development of aviation and aerospace.
Examples of aircraft in the museum are the last surviving 1930s Vultee V-1, a 1927 Pitcairn PA-5 mail carrier plane, and a 1930s Curtis Robin. Shannon Airport is located at 3380 Shannon Airport Circle, about two miles south of Fredericksburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.