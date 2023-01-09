Courageous, humble, gracious, spiritual and encouraging are among the adjectives that have been used to describe Ellsworth Weaver since he passed away Jan. 6. Friends and colleagues described the president of the Fauquier NAACP as someone who was constantly challenging his fellow residents to reexamine their views of social justice and to make the world a more equitable place.
Weaver, 83, had been battling a long illness when he died at Fauquier Hospital last Friday. He leaves behind his wife, Taryn Weaver, herself a vocal activist for social justice.
The Rev. Vinicent Holland, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville and associate pastor at First Baptist Church in Warrenton, remembered his friend, “I first met Doc. [in 2010] at a church service that First Baptist Church choir was attending. He was helpful in my approaching the call of deacon ministry and clergy ministry, sharing prayer, knowledge and encouragement." Weaver had an earned doctorate degree in theology from Carolina University of Theology.
“Over the years we would see each other increasingly at church events, Afro-American Historical Association events, around town, park event days, etc., as I became more immersed in activities and functions in Warrenton and Fauquier County. I have a desire to do works in civil rights and social justice so it was inevitable that our paths would cross and a friendship would grow from like mindedness.
“And the rest, as they say, is history.”
Karen Hughes White, director of the AAHA in The Plains, first met Weaver through the St. James Baptist Church in Bealeton and the Northern Virginia Baptist Association, but said she really got to know him through his volunteer work at the historical association. He was a part of Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations, in the choir and “was very active in the All Souls to the Polls events” to encourage people to vote.
“Dr. Weaver wasn’t about the glitz and glamor. He was very down to earth and would always take the time to encourage others, youth or older persons.” White said she began working with the NAACP in the 1980s, when it was thriving. “Under Dr. Weaver’s leadership over the last few years, it has grown again.”
Warrenton Town Councilwoman Heather Sutphin described Weaver as “part of our collective history,” and White agreed. Weaver attended Taylor High School, the county’s Black high school, and when he returned to Fauquier after living elsewhere, “He became very active here, on so many levels,” White said.
Sutphin said that while town leaders were grappling with their Comprehensive Plan in 2021, “It was a hard time, and he took the time to sit down and talk with me. ‘Stay true to yourself,’ he said. ‘You are not in this to make friends. It’s not to do things for the person sitting next to you. It’s to do things for this town.’ His death is a huge loss.”
Former Councilman Renard Carlos said, “I share a heavy heart with the community in mourning the loss of someone who has been a mentor and a friend to me. Dr. Weaver truly made this community a better place... I witnessed firsthand the impact he made in this community. His ability to lead was inspiring.
“Dr. Weaver led not as the loudest voice in the room but through his humility, grace under pressure and genuine passion for others that inspired all to listen. Fauquier County and the Town of Warrenton have lost a great community leader. However, we can remain inspired to lead through his example.”
Champion of social justice
Weaver spoke sometimes before the town council about affordable housing or the Black Lives Matter vigils in Warrenton. He gave speeches during Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations and at Warrenton’s “Hate Has No Home Here” rally. His orations were full of practical common sense and seasoned with humor. And they always included a call to action.
Friend of the family Mary Haak said, “We have lost an icon. There is no way to replace Ellsworth. He was not the loudest voice in the room, but he was the message.”
Town Councilman Bill Semple said, “I first met Dr. Weaver when I was running for council. I asked him if I could come and speak before the NAACP. He made that happen, and I joined and became a part of the housing committee.”
Semple said he was struck by Weaver’s graciousness and humility. “He was remarkable – he had tremendous conviction, but never allowed that conviction to deny others the opportunity to be part of the conversation.”
Semple remembers sitting with Weaver at the 2022 Juneteenth celebration on Main Street. “We traded stories. I was impressed with his understanding. He was the right man, at the right time and the right place for the NAACP... He was a great leader.”
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said, “I had so many wonderful conversations with Dr. Weaver … and no matter what else was going on, the conversation veered toward the spiritual. As a teacher, a guide, I learned so much from him. He always challenged me. He showed you where you might be fooling yourself. He made you look within, to understand your own personal contribution to this world.
“There were no casual conversations with him. He always found a way to challenge you.Every day I wake up, look in the mirror and honor that challenge. He always said that it requires work, the fight requires work every day.”
Kathy Marmet, secretary of the Fauquier NAACP for the last two years, attended a weekly Black Lives Matter vigil held on Courthouse Square Jan. 7. So many of these events and efforts, she said, seemed to be spontaneous, but “Dr. Weaver’s presence was a catalyst.”
Marmet said, “It has been an honor to work with Dr. Weaver. He was a profoundly peaceful and loving human being. He was someone who really made an effort to get to know each person, no matter their views. He believed in the equal dignity of every human being.”
She acknowledged that sometimes Weaver “could even be silly. It’s one of the things that made him all the more powerful. I sense the community’s loss of this very courageous leader.”
Scott Christian, with the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, worked alongside Weaver on coordinating the Saturday morning vigils. He said that “We could never have pushed to make the vigils happen without the NAACP, without Ellsworth’s support.”
Also attending the Jan. 7 vigil was Debra Copeland. She described Weaver as “a great friend.” She said that in his work for social justice, “He never lost his cool. He was always measured and calm. He was a good example for all of us. And his deep faith guided him in everything he did.”
Supporter of law enforcement
Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis spoke with Weaver often since becoming chief in February 2020. “There are people you have to meet when you become chief of police,” said Kochis, “council members, heads of departments, community leaders, but after a week and a half here, I felt there was something I was missing. I wasn’t hearing everything.
“I reached out to Mary Correa, who was director of Habitat for Humanity. She talked to me about some challenges that were happening on Haiti Street and about race relations in town.
“When I reached out to Dr. Weaver, we connected immediately. And we continued to build on that meeting. He would call regularly, and we’d talk.”
Kochis said he asked Weaver about how he got into advocacy. “He was in construction and as an engineer, was teaching. He learned that there were AfricanAmerican teachers who were doing the same jobs but getting paid less than white teachers, and some of the white teachers didn’t even have degrees. This was a long time ago.”
Kochis said that Weaver “was deeply loved by this police department.” In fact, Kochis and some of his officers went to see Weaver in the hospital Wednesday.“He said to me then, ‘I’m going to fight, Chief.’”
Betty Compton, volunteer coordinator for the Warrenton Police Department, met Weaver in June 2020. She and Weaver were the first two members of the police department’s Community Action Team and served two years together.
“As the volunteer coordinator, I worked to set up the Police Academy (a program where members of the public learn about police responsibilities and protocols). He went through the academy and enjoyed it so much that he said he’d like to sit in again. His wife was a participant in 2022,” so he was a volunteer there again. Compton said, “When I saw him in the hospital earlier this week, I told him I had a spot reserved for him for 2023.”
Holland said about this friend, “I'm deeply saddened at his passing but I'll always remember and be motivated by his drive to serve others. His love of humanity and his prayers for all of us to live in harmony weren't just cliche, he truly worked to achieve those lofty goals. His leadership was dynamic. His knowledge was rich. His kindness memorable and his wisdom was stocked with anecdotes, experience and optimism. We have lost a giant of a man. His legacy will live on in his family and we, his friends.”
Haak said that Weaver’s hospital room was crowded Thursday night. “Pastors, family and friends were singing hymns … And told to quiet down... We were singing him home.”
Nevill said that throughout Weaver’s life he “picked away at the traditional concept of power and emphasized the power of the individual to create a more just and equal world. He understood what happens when no one speaks up.”
