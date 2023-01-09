Dr. Ellsworth Weaver

Ellsworth Weaver was the president of the Fauquier chapter of the NAACP.

 Fauquier Times File Photo by Coy Ferrell
Ellsworth Weaver speaks at a "Hate Has No Home Here" rally in Warrenton.
Ellsworth Weaver at a Warrenton event.
Ellsworth Weaver speaks at the Afro-American Historical Association during a Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration in 2019.
Ellsworth Weaver speaks at the Warrenton Police Academy. 
Ellsworth Weaver enjoyed lunch recently with Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis.

