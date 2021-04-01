You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fauquier looks to end Bird Bowl woes and make it two in a row over Liberty

  • Updated
  • 0
06_FHS_def_around_LHS_guy_BW.JPG

FILE PHOTO

Fauquier won the first Bird Bowl in 1994, stifling the new school in Bealeton 27-0. Liberty has won 17 Bird Bowls in a row since Fauquier's last win, 17-14, in 2007. The 27th Bird Bowl is Friday night at Liberty at 7 p.m.

Two huge, disappointing losses last week have left the Liberty (1-4) and Fauquier (2-3) football teams with one huge consolation prize: Friday’s 27th annual Bird Bowl.

The county rivals meet Friday at Liberty at 7 p.m. to renew a rivalry that began in 1994 with Fauquier winning 27-0. The series turned dramatically in the last two decades with the Eagles winning 17 in a row and leading the Bird Bowl series 22-4.

That said, Fauquier edged Liberty 21-14 back on March 1 in a game that was not considered a Bird Bowl, so Liberty’s streak of 17 straight Bird Bowls remains intact. Liberty won last season’s Bird Bowl 42-12 (played in 2019).

This is the first time since 2007 that the schools have played twice in the regular season.

Both teams carry three-game losing streaks into the game. 

With a playoff berth essentially on the line, Liberty (1-4) fell to Handley 14-13 Saturday. Fauquier (2-3), meanwhile, lost a 10-0 lead with an equally crushing 13-10 overtime loss to Culpeper. 

Tough OT loss for Falcons

Fauquier had its chances in Friday’s 13-10 loss to Culpeper.

They missed a field goal at the end of regulation and had two passes to win at the end of overtime. Fauquier built a 10-0 lead on J.T. Diehl’s 19-yard TD pass to Jackson and Diehl’s 26-yard field goal.

Culpeper scored first in overtime. The Blue Devils reached the FHS 1-yard line but had to settle for a 21-yard field goal. 

Extra games added

The Bird Bowl will not be the final game of the season for the Eagles and Falcons. Because they’re missing the playoffs, an extra game was added for April 9. Liberty will play at James Wood and Fauquier will play at Millbrook.

 

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..