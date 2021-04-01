Fauquier looks to end Bird Bowl woes and make it two in a row over Liberty

Two huge, disappointing losses last week have left the Liberty (1-4) and Fauquier (2-3) football teams with one huge consolation prize: Friday’s 27th annual Bird Bowl.
The county rivals meet Friday at Liberty at 7 p.m. to renew a rivalry that began in 1994 with Fauquier winning 27-0. The series turned dramatically in the last two decades with the Eagles winning 17 in a row and leading the Bird Bowl series 22-4.
That said, Fauquier edged Liberty 21-14 back on March 1 in a game that was not considered a Bird Bowl, so Liberty’s streak of 17 straight Bird Bowls remains intact. Liberty won last season’s Bird Bowl 42-12 (played in 2019).
This is the first time since 2007 that the schools have played twice in the regular season.
Both teams carry three-game losing streaks into the game.
With a playoff berth essentially on the line, Liberty (1-4) fell to Handley 14-13 Saturday. Fauquier (2-3), meanwhile, lost a 10-0 lead with an equally crushing 13-10 overtime loss to Culpeper.
Tough OT loss for Falcons
Fauquier had its chances in Friday’s 13-10 loss to Culpeper.
They missed a field goal at the end of regulation and had two passes to win at the end of overtime. Fauquier built a 10-0 lead on J.T. Diehl’s 19-yard TD pass to Jackson and Diehl’s 26-yard field goal.
Culpeper scored first in overtime. The Blue Devils reached the FHS 1-yard line but had to settle for a 21-yard field goal.
Extra games added
The Bird Bowl will not be the final game of the season for the Eagles and Falcons. Because they’re missing the playoffs, an extra game was added for April 9. Liberty will play at James Wood and Fauquier will play at Millbrook.
