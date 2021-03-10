Fauquier library buildings reopening to the public

The three branches of the Fauquier Public Library system will reopen to the public Monday, March 15, a press release announced Tuesday. The buildings have been closed to the public since Dec. 28, although curbside service has remained available.
Fauquier libraries are located in Marshall, Warrenton and Bealeton and will operate with the following hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Libraries are closed on Sundays.
When the buildings reopen, occupancy limits will be in place at each location and patrons and staff must wear masks. Meeting rooms will remain closed to the public and book donations will not be accepted.
Curbside service will remain available during library hours and book drops will be open. Computer stations will be available at all locations; members of the public can also access Wi-Fi at any time from outside the buildings using a password posted on the front door.
“The pandemic posed many challenges in the past year, but we tried to focus on what we can do rather on what we can’t,” said library system director Maria Del Rosso in a statement. “Sometimes that has meant access to online resources and curbside service only, but throughout we have prioritized the safety of our customers and our staff.”
Members of the library board voted to reopen the buildings this week because of “subsiding local COVID-19 cases,” the press release said.
This is the second time the board has voted to reopen buildings during the pandemic. After being closed for the first few months of the pandemic, library buildings reopened in August 2020 before members of the library board voted to close the buildings again at the end of the year.
At the time, Del Rosso cited the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the community and the fact many members of the public refused to wear masks while in the library buildings.
More information about current library services can be found at fauquierlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.