The three branches of the Fauquier County Public Library system will reopen for browsing on Monday, Aug. 24. Very limited seating will also be available for users who wish to use Wi-Fi or public computers; until Aug. 23, an appointment is necessary to use public computers. Curbside service will continue unchanged.
"Furniture and seating are reserved for computer/laptop users who may be asked to limit their use to one hour," said a new set of guidelines posted to the library system website. "All others are encouraged to leave the library after completing their transactions."
Fauquier County Public Library branches are located in Marshall, Warrenton and Bealeton. Each branch will operate on the following schedule: Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All locations will be closed Sundays.
Face masks are required to enter library buildings and masks will be provided to those who do not have one. Patrons entering a building will also be required to complete a health survey and provide their contact information.
