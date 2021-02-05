For the first time in county history, Fauquier (9-1) and Kettle Run (6-3) will meet in the Northwestern District girls basketball championship game Saturday morning at FHS.
By contrast, Kettle Run entered the tournament with the district's longest active winning streak at four. The Cougars have won five of their last six after an 0-2 start. The latest win was Saturday over Handley when Kettle Run outscored the Judges 37-7 in the second and third quarters in a 50-22 rout.
While Kettle Run lost twice to Fauquier, the Cougars are looking tough right now.
"[The results] have slowly showed each game. I think we are hitting our stride right now,” said first-year coach David Noonan.
Fauquier coach Brian Foddrell acknowledged his team was not sharp entering the tournament. "We're just trying to push to get through this district tournament," Foddrell said. "We just have to make adjustments, but I think once we make them, I think we will be OK.”
