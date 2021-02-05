B_LHS_v_FHS_GBasket_01.JPG

PHOTO BY RANDY LITZINGER

The Fauquier girls basketball team, led by Makayla Foddrell (above), is having a historic season and have qualified for regionals along with Kettle Run. The local rivals play for the Northwestern District tournament title Saturday morning.

For the first time in county history, Fauquier (9-1) and Kettle Run (6-3) will meet in the Northwestern District girls basketball championship game Saturday morning at FHS.

Top-seeded Fauquier downed No. 4 Culpeper 41-35 and No. 2 Kettle Run eliminated No. 3 Handley 37-28 in Thursday's semis to set up the showdown.
 
Despite an unbeaten league mark, the Falcons lost for the first time this winter, 48-40, last week at Warren County in a non-league clash, then had to rally late Friday to edge host and fourth-place Culpeper, 42-39.

By contrast, Kettle Run entered the tournament with the district's longest active winning streak at four. The Cougars have won five of their last six after an 0-2 start. The latest win was Saturday over Handley when Kettle Run outscored the Judges 37-7 in the second and third quarters in a 50-22 rout.

While Kettle Run lost twice to Fauquier, the Cougars are looking tough right now.

"[The results] have slowly showed each game. I think we are hitting our stride right now,” said first-year coach David Noonan.

Fauquier coach Brian Foddrell acknowledged his team was not sharp entering the tournament. "We're just trying to push to get through this district tournament," Foddrell said. "We just have to make adjustments, but I think once we make them, I think we will be OK.”

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.