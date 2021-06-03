Fauquier, Kettle Run boys lacrosse teams still dreaming of states

The Fauquier boys lacrosse team is 7-1 and rolling. How far can they go?
The Falcons began the year with a loss to Class 6 powerhouse Battlefield, then reeled off a seven-game winning streak by beating James Monroe, Liberty, George Mason, Culpeper, Kettle Run, Eastern View and Handley.
Fauquier’s impressive 19-6 win over Kettle Run was the Falcons’ first over the Cougars since 2017 and broke a four-game losing streak against their county rival. Leading 8-5 at halftime, Fauquier took control in the second half.
“Kettle Run is such a well-coached team, but our guys were just playing their hearts out. It was a great team win for us and I’m sure we’ll see them again this year,” said FHS coach J.B. Tippett.
Now in first place, there’s optimism in the Fauquier camp. One regular season game remains June 3 at Brentsville. The region tournament begins June 10, nd continues June 15 and 17.
“I think we have a good shot at making the state championship,” said Tippett. “There are some hurdles to go between now and then, but we’ve got a well-built team and we’re playing together really well and we’re poised to make that run.”
Fauquier’s greatest weapon is their speed. Starting in the defense, and through the midfield into the attack, the Falcons work the ball upfield quickly, causing opposition headaches whenever they lose the ball.
Led by a fiery attack consisting of Shane O’Hara, Rielan Pura and Reece Kuhns, a group Tippett called “the best in my time here.”
“In our midfield, J.T. Diehl has been immense. He’s just a machine. He has saved us from so many situations. Wyatt Croson has similarly been a guy who goes under the radar but pops up when you need him,” Tippett said.
While the Fauquier attack is the headline grabber, the Falcons have also been tight defensively, allowing seven goals a game. The defensive unit of Ian Napolitano, Corey Burke and Ethan Polster has been steller, along with goalie Collin Anderson.
Don't sleep on Kettle Run (or Liberty)
Kettle Run sits at 4-2, with losses to Handley and Fauquier. Liberty is 6-3 after routing Brentsville 17-12 on Wednesday.
When asked if his expectations for a state championship year had changed, Kettle Run coach Bryan Logan said “goals haven’t changed, we want to win a state title. That was our goal heading into the year, and that’s our mentality now.
“You never like losing games, but there are always things you can take out of it and I think those two (losses) helped focus on the little things that we need to do right to be competitive,” Logan said.
In the Cougars’ loss to Fauquier, Nick Fasce, a Washington College commit, broke his collarbone. Two JV players, sophomore Brayden Blocker and freshmen Carson Hawkins have stepped into roles on the varsity squad, but Fasce’s talent is irreplaceable, and the Cougars will have to adjust their sets to account for his absence.
Kettle Run’s young players have been some of the heroes of Kettle Run’s season, including freshman goalie Luke Moriarty. “Luke’s been a stud. I’m beyond proud of him, he’s done so well adjusting to this level,” Logan said.
The Cougars’ 12-11 double OT loss to Handley “was a tough, tough loss. In a tight game like that you have to do the small things right and that’s what we need to work on,” Logan said.
The Cougars beat Brentsville 21-11 and Liberty 17-11, before Fauquier sprinted past Kettle Run 17-6.
“It really was a winnable game for us, it was close till the fourth quarter which was when it got out of hand,” Logan said.
The Cougars host Culpeper Thursday and visit George Mason Saturday to close the year.
Eagles also in the mix
Liberty closed out its regular season by overpowering Brentsville 17-12.
The Eagles (6-3) lost only to Fauquier 24-10, Kettle Run 17-11 and Handley 12-10, and would welcome rematches against all three.
