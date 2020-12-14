The number of patients hospitalized at Fauquier Hospital as a result of COVID-19 increased to 14 over the weekend, according to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton. Last week, on Dec. 8, he said the hospital had been treating six to eight COVID patients consistently.
He said Monday that the recent increase in COVID-related hospitalizations was one of the reasons that the hospital decided Friday to further restrict visitations in the hospital. (See accompanying story about restrictions.)
For perspective, the highest number of COVID patients the hospital had treated at one time –earlier in the pandemic – was 12, said Melton.
He said, “We are well staffed and prepared for a surge in patients,” but he clarified, “It’s day to day. As of right now, we are in a good place.” He said, though, that “staff are tired, and it’s difficult for them to pick up extra shifts.”
Melton said that many of his nurses are also family caregivers. “They are handling virtual learning for their kids too … Some are staying home. We have had significant staff shortages.”
Melton added that Fauquier is not the hardest hit. “Last week, hospitals near Roanoke, and far southwest Virginia were looking to transfer patients to Fauquier Health.” Other hospitals, too, are trying to ship patients to Fauquier – both COVID patients and patients with other diagnoses.
Melton said that local hospitals are feeling COVID-19 fatigue not because of bed shortages but because of staff shortages. “Thirty-five percent of Virginia hospitals are reporting staffing shortages.”
COVID-readiness
Fauquier Hospital’s 10-bed intensive care unit has been equipped with all negative pressure rooms since the pandemic began. “We could accommodate COVID-19 patients in all of our ICU rooms if needed,” said Melton. He said that at one point earlier in the pandemic, six ICU beds were consistently full, now it’s closer to eight, on average.
A portion of the hospital’s regular patient care rooms have been reserved for COVID patients. The staff members who care for COVID patients do not care for other patients. The CEO also said that staff members don personal protective equipment for all patients. “All frontline caregivers are using N95 masks. Eye protection is required for all those in clinical areas. We are trying to be proactive, preventative.”
Melton is concerned that once flu season kicks in, in tandem with COVID, it may exacerbate the problem. For the first time this year, the health system mandated that all employees receive a flu shot. Last year, the percentage of employees who received the flu shot was in the high 80s; this year, it’s closer to 98%.
COVID-19 vaccine
Fauquier Health is expecting to receive doses of the recently approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week and will start the distribution process as soon as the vaccines are received. Melton said, “A team has been working for weeks preparing, and are working closely with the Virginia Health Department and others on community vaccination. [There are] still a lot of moving pieces and unknowns.”
Melton explained that it is not recommended that front-line workers all get the vaccine at the same time. There are some side effects, he said, and employees may need to take a day or two off until they feel better. He said, “Everybody reacts differently,” and added, “We want to be able to continue to provide patient care. We are preparing to educate people on the vaccine and what to expect, with our staff and externally.”
Melton said the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at negative 60 to negative 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The Moderna vaccine, when it arrives, must be kept at negative 20 degrees. Hospital freezers can hold up to 1,800 or so doses at one time.
Distributing the vaccine is more complicated than it appears, said Melton. The Pfizer vaccine requires mixing before being given and each vaccine requires two doses. After hospital health care workers have been vaccinated, the hospital will assist with vaccinating health care workers who are not employed by the hospital. Melton said they are working with the state to manage the rollout.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, confirmed Friday that now that the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine [for those older than 16 only], “it will likely ship out to pre-positioned hospitals starting Monday [Dec. 14]. Plans are underway in the district that include the hospitals initially vaccinating their front-line health care workers.”
He added, “Walgreens and CVS are involved in provision of vaccine (likely Moderna) to our long-term care facilities starting around the end of the month. We are working closely with the emergency managers in each county to work out plans for further provision of vaccine to health care workers, first responders, and others in the CDC’s Phase 1a. This initial rollout will likely consume the next three to four weeks, depending on how much vaccine the hospitals and we will receive.
“As many of you may imagine, there are a number of moving parts to this and details change daily, if not many times a day. The district health department staff is geared up for this heavy lift and looks forward to when this all will be a distant memory. For now, we are focused on the task and we commit to the delivery of vaccine to the remaining priority groups and eventually the general public as soon as possible.”
April Achter, the health district’s population health coordinator, explained that there is a perception that the vaccine is brand new. “Although that is true, research on similar coronaviruses has been going on since 2003 and has made this vaccine possible.”
It’s a huge undertaking, said Melton of the vaccine distribution. “We will have to do a whole lot of education.
