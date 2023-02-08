Providing financial assistance to low-income people who need help paying their hospital bills is only one way Fauquier Hospital benefits residents, a hospital spokeswoman said. In its 2021 annual report, the hospital, one of the county’s biggest employers, reported that it spent $265,841 million on programs that benefit the people who live here in other ways.
“It is our privilege to serve the healthcare needs of our community, and we will continue monitoring our progress and exploring opportunities to ensure all patients have access to high-quality care close to home,” said Sarah Cubbage, director of marketing and public relations. “Our new CEO is leading the charge on exploring and identifying those opportunities.”
The hospital says that in 2021, it provided $56,490 in financial contributions that benefited the community, $131,466 to recruit doctors to work here and paid $12,539 toward community health services. It also paid $11.4 million in taxes, including $1.4 million in local property taxes, which help pay for schools, public safety needs and more.
The Lown Institute, a nonprofit healthcare think tank, measures a portion of community benefit using information from hospitals’ nonprofit tax forms. There is no comparable information available for-profit institutions such as Fauquier Hospital or its owners Lifepoint Health or Apollo.
Non-profit hospitals must report those community benefits on publicly available tax forms to show how they provide enough services to their communities to justify their nonprofit status. Nonprofit hospitals, unlike their for-profit counterparts, do not pay taxes — no property tax, no sales tax, no state or federal taxes.
Cubbage provided a long list of activities and spending that she said the hospital considered a “community benefit,” including meeting payroll for its approximately 550 employees, about $57.2 million to more than 700 employees. The Lown Institute does not count a business paying its employees as a community benefit but said many other items on the list would qualify under the rules governing nonprofits, including:
Provided more than $2 million in community benefits programs that help to support local organizations and community events.
Since Cubbage’s arrival in mid-2019, the hospital has supported, sponsored events and contributed to nearly 50 organizations.
Allowed local organizations to use hospital conference rooms as meeting spaces for free.
Spread awareness on heart health and plant-based dieting. The hospital worked collaboratively with a local cardiologist to add a plant-based dieting menu to patients recovering from cardiac events such as heart attacks.
Hosted Pediatric Bikeathon to raise awareness about young patients.
Hosted Cycle Nation Event with American Heart Association, raising $16,780 for the association.
Supported more than 20 community organizations through sponsorship or donations. Some of these contributions are $6,000 in donations to the Fauquier Free Clinic; $5,500 in donations to First Responders Mutual Aid; $3,000 in sponsorship to support the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier County; $5,000 donation to Healing Hearts Fundraiser; and $2,500 to support the Warrenton Pregnancy Center.
Provided $10,000 donation to Lord Fairfax (now Laurel Ridge) Community College for the first year of a five-year commitment.
“It is important to note from the community benefit reports all of the local organizations that we have supported as an organization,” Cubbage said. “Outside of contributions we provide to organizations as a company, our team members also host various community give-back opportunities and support organizations with their own means.
“We are so grateful to have such a dedicated organization and staff members who are willing to go above and beyond for the better of the community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.