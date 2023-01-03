Women in labor at Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center have a new pain management option. In addition to epidurals and IV pain medication, the birthing center is making nitrous oxide available.
The treatment allows patients to control when they use the medication, sometimes called “laughing gas,” which is administered through a CPAP-like mask. Renee Baxter, whose baby was born Dec. 21, used nitrous oxide to manage pain from contractions. “I put the mask on and would breathe in as I felt a contraction and then would take it off at the height of the contraction. It took me a few minutes to get the hang of it, but once I did, I felt more in control,” she said in a Fauquier Health press release about the new pain-management therapy.
Baxter said she could focus on breathing, re-positioning to be more comfortable in the bed, and still move around with greater flexibility as needed.
That ability to be mobile is an advantage over epidurals. Mothers who have epidurals are confined to bed because the procedure numbs feeling in their legs.
The birthing center’s Monica Freidline, certified nurse midwife, said, “About half of my patients want pain control options but are hesitant to receive an epidural or IV pain medications.” She explained her patients want to be able to move around more easily, reposition or get out of bed to take a soothing bath or shower, but the epidural confines them to bed.
With IV pain management, she explained, there is an increased chance the baby will be slower to breathe after birth. IV medications make the mother sleepy and can have the same effect on the baby, Freidline said.
“Nitrous oxide is a great compromise for both mother and baby,” Freidline said. It’s “a safe pain management alternative for normal pregnancies. It does not alleviate pain, but it does take the edge off just enough. It can help to relieve some of the anxiety mom is facing and is safe for baby.”
Freidline added that the nitrous oxide helps mothers relax, breaking the cycle of pain that leads to fear, and, in turn, leads to more pain.
And as soon as the mask comes off, she said, the effect ceases as well.
Some women experience dizziness or headaches when using nitrous oxide, but as soon as they stop using it, those symptoms disappear. Freidline said one mom she was working with experienced headaches, but after putting down the nitrous oxide mask, the headache was gone within five minutes.
They can try out the option and decide whether it works for them, with no long-lasting side effects, said Freidline. “It’s a good way for women to feel in control. They can take the mask off and go right back to baseline.”
She said, “There is so much in childbirth that is out of the woman’s control. Especially for folks who have experienced trauma in their lives, it is important to feel some measure of control.
“And nitrous oxide has zero effect on the baby.”
She pointed out that nitrous oxide has been used in Europe for decades. “Patients have been asking us about it, and we are happy to be able to offer it now.”
She said the birthing center was ready months ago to offer nitrous oxide, but there was a fear that COVID could be spread through the air if a woman was using a mask and then taking it off again and again. But Freidline said it has been determined that nitrous oxide doesn’t travel through the air. It only is released into the mask if the mother is actively breathing it in. As soon as she stops breathing it in or takes off the mask, the flow of gas stops.
For obstetric patients, the concentration of nitrous oxide is a steady 50% nitrous oxide, 50% oxygen. In some dental practices, the concentration could be higher, but the parameters are strict for laboring mothers, Freidline said.
Nitrous oxide cannot be used if the laboring mother has already had an epidural or IV pain medication. And if the mother has a B12 deficiency, nitrous oxide is not recommended, Freidline said.
A frequently asked questions page about nitrous oxide on the Mayo Clinic’s website says that nitrous oxide may make patients“feel groggy or nauseous, but those potential side effects usually go away within a few minutes.” The article says nitrous oxide is the least expensive pain relief option available and has little effect on the baby. It can be used continuously, and it allows women to walk during labor. “If you choose a different pain-management option, nitrous oxide can be stopped at any time.”
The Mayo Clinic suggests that nitrous oxide “is a good option if you tend to feel anxious. If you have been diagnosed with anxiety, are nervous around needles, scared of being in hospitals or have a hard time relaxing and releasing tension, it may be for you. It also is an option to consider if you wanted to avoid an epidural and narcotic pain medication, or it's too early or late for an epidural.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
