photo_ft_news_nitrous oxide at fh_010423.jpg

Renee Baxter and her husbandAntwain, welcomed a son, Rowan Baxter, right before the Christmas holiday. Baxter used the new nitrous oxide therapy in Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center. 

 Photo Courtesy of Fauquier Health
photo_ft_news_monica friedline_010423.JPG

Monica Freidline, RN, NP, CMN, said that about half her patients ask for pain management during childbirth. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.