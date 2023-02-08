The American Hospital Association, a trade group representing hospitals nationwide, defines uncompensated care as the sum of charity care and bad debt. When hospitals provide financial assistance, or charity care, they give patients a break on their bills and do not expect anything in return. Bad debt, on the other hand, happens when patients are expected to pay for their care, but don’t. Hospitals write off those bills.

– Source: Fact Sheet: “Uncompensated Hospital Care Cost,” American Hospital Association, February 2022.

Fauquier Hospital provided the “Fauquier Times” with uncompensated care figures that included a third category: “losses” from treating people on Medicare or Medicaid, government insurance programs for older Americans and for some patients who have low incomes, disabilities or meet other eligibility criteria. These figures are sometimes called “underpayments,” but they are not included in the American Hospital Association’s definition of uncompensated care and are not part of the Lown Institute’s data on charity care for any hospital in the U.S.