Fauquier Hospital provides significantly less charity care than most other hospitals in Virginia and other for-profit hospitals nationwide, according to 2019 data, the most recent available for comparisons.
In addition, the hospital’s charity care plunged 38% between 2018 and 2020, according to data the hospital provided to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS. Charity care declined precipitously even though the hospital’s expenses remained about the same, around $136 million annually, according to the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank.
Charity care is the amount of free or discounted care hospitals provide to low-income patients who lack health insurance or are underinsured. Communities of color comprise the largest share of the uninsured in Fauquier County.
A hospital spokeswoman said the recent decline in charity care coincided with an expansion in Virginia’s Medicaid program, a government health insurance program that serves mainly the very poor. The implication was that people who would have qualified for financial aid at Fauquier Hospital don’t need it now because Medicaid picks up the tab. However, spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage, director of marketing and public relations, declined to elaborate.
“We have provided as much information as we can share,” Cubbage said Friday, Feb. 3. She referred the Fauquier Times to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, a trade group representing hospitals.
Calls and messages to Steve Wojcik, listed on the Fauquier Hospital website as chair of the hospital board, went unanswered Friday and Monday, as did calls to Renard Carlos, former Warrenton Town Council member who is listed as a board member. Hospital CEO Rebecca Segal, who is also on the board, has declined to speak to the Fauquier Times. Efforts to reach other board members also were unsuccessful. One board member returned a call from the Fauquier Times but declined to speak on the record.
“It's not uncommon for Medicaid expansion to result in a reduction in charity care spending, but that doesn't mean it's justified,” said Aaron Toleos, vice president of communications for the Lown Institute.
For example, Fauquier Hospital could consider expanding its financial-aid policy to include more people struggling to pay their hospital bills or even funnel money that had been used for charity care into programs to address homelessness, food insecurity or addiction treatment, Toleos said.
“Hospitals interested in being great community partners should be as financially transparent as possible and find ways to include community members directly in decision making,” he said.
Lifepoint Health
Warrenton’s hospital is part of the for-profit Lifepoint Health chain, which is headquartered in Tennessee and runs about 64 rural, acute-care hospitals in at least 22 states. Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm, owns Lifepoint.
“As a for-profit hospital, they are … incentivized to make decisions that are in the best interest of their shareholders and not their stakeholders, who are the patients in the communities they serve, ”Toleos, vice president of communications for the Lown Institute, said of Fauquier Hospital.
“They have competing incentives – they have the incentive to do the best they can for the shareholder and at the same time do the best they can for people’s health,” Toleos said.
Cubbage downplayed the importance of charity care, saying it was no longer the “industry standard for community benefit” and comprised “a small component of overall uncompensated care,” which she broadly defined as a combination of charity care, bad debt from patients who could not or would not pay their bills and money the hospital lost by treating Medicare and Medicaid patients. (See box above.)
By the numbers
The hospital provided “over $50 million” in uncompensated care from 2015 to 2021, Cubbage said. In a separate email, she provided a figure of “over $6 million” for 2019, but both figures included more than just charity care.
Medical debt is a persistent problem nationwide, especially for the poor or near poor and for communities of color. In Fauquier County, 10% of residents overall lack health insurance, but the figure is higher — 21% — for communities of color, according to data from the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C.–based think tank that conducts economic and social policy research. The national average for communities of color is 16%, according to the institute.
Asked if Fauquier Hospital turned over its bad debts to collection agencies, spokeswoman Cubbage responded, “This is not our common practice.”
A total of $1.9 million, or 1.4% of Fauquier Hospital’s total expenses of $136 million, went toward paying the bills of patients who qualified for financial assistance in 2019, according to data from the Lown Institute.
That’s about half as much as the 2.8% for all hospitals in Virginia and well below the 3.7% for all for-profit hospitals in the U.S, according to the Lown Institute.
The hospital reported net income of $17.3 million and a net worth of $205 million for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021, according to the Virginia Health Information website. The hospital declined to release any updated figures.
“As a private company, we are not required to publish public revenue figures, and given our status as a tax-paying entity, it is difficult to draw an apples-to-apples comparison on hospital financials with non-tax-paying peer hospitals,” Cubbage said. Nonprofit hospitals are required to provide information on executive pay, revenue, operating margins and more to justify their tax-free status.
Colleen LaMay may be reached at clamay@fauquier.com
