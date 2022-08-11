Rebecca Segal, CEO at a hospital system in North Carolina, has been named the new CEO at Fauquier Health, nearly a year after Chad Melton resigned to take a position at a nonprofit hospital in Seattle, Washington. Segal starts Sept. 6.
Segal will replace Tony Young, who has been interim CEO at the Warrenton hospital system since Melton left in August 2021.
“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to Warrenton,” Steve Wojcik, chair of the Board of Trustees for Fauquier Health, said in a news release. “She is a Virginia native who is familiar with our region and passionate about its health. She is also a proven leader with the skill set to lead Fauquier Health and expand the services and quality care provided to our region.”
Segal has been CEO since 2017 at Rutherford Regional Health System, a Duke LifePoint facility in Rutherfordton, N.C., a small community about halfway between Charlotte and Asheville. Fauquier Health also is owned by LifePoint, a private, for-profit rural health-care chain. Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm, owns LifePoint.
The news release said during Segal’s time at RRHS, the hospital made strides in physician recruitment, expanding access to primary and specialty care in their region, and in employee engagement and patient safety and experience. The hospital also saw improvements in quality outcomes and reductions in preventable harm to patients, according to the release.
Segal has more than a decade of hospital operations experience. Before her work at RRHS, she was chief operating officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, a LifePoint Health facility in Somerset, Kentucky, and assistant administrator for two other LifePoint facilities in Virginia and West Virginia. She has been working in the health care industry since 2001.
“I look forward to joining Fauquier Health and to serving the employees, patients and community in Warrenton,” Segal said in the release. “Being from Virginia, coming to Fauquier is a homecoming for me and I am excited to get to know the team and work towards advancing the care and services we provide here and fulfilling our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Segal earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, and a master's degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. In 2017, she was named one of Becker’s Hospital Review’s “Rising stars: 60 health care leaders under 40.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
