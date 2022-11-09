Fauquier Hospital will lose 2.85% of the money it would otherwise get for treating Medicare patients because too many patients with common conditions were readmitted to a hospital within 30 days of being discharged from Fauquier. Fauquier Hospital’s penalty is eight times higher than the state’s average and close to the maximum federal penalty of 3%.
“Relatively high readmission rates may indicate that patients are being discharged too quickly or not getting the medical care they need when they get home,” said Tricia Neuman, a senior vice president at KFF, previously known as the Kaiser Family Foundation, a national nonprofit that focuses on health issues and policies.
Fauquier Hospital’s penalty was by far the largest in the state for 2023. The average penalty for Virginia hospitals was 0.37%. Nationwide, the average was 0.43%, the lowest since 2014. The federal government eased up on hospitals this year, tossing out all hospitals’ data for the first half of 2020, when COVID created chaos at many hospitals nationwide, according to Kaiser Health News, a nonprofit news service dedicated to health-care policies.
The latest round of reduced payments for hospitalized patients on Medicare went into effect Oct. 1 and will end in September 2023. It will cost hospitals nationwide $320 million over those 12 months, according to KHN.
The penalty does not mean Fauquier Hospital will raise rates for other patients, Fauquier Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christine A. Hart Kress said in response to emailed questions from the Fauquier Times. “It is important for the community to know that while this penalty will impact Fauquier Health’s Medicare reimbursement from the federal government, it will not directly impact patient healthcare costs,” Kress said.
To calculate the penalties, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services evaluates three years of hospital admissions data. If the analysis shows a hospital readmitted too many patients, the most it can lose is 3% of the amount of money it gets paid for treating Medicare patients. Most hospitals do not face the maximum penalty.
Fauquier Hospital was unhappy with the CMS data. “We are disappointed by this penalty because we do not believe these results reflect the work that is happening today at our hospital,” Kress said in an email.
“Nor does the data (July 2018 to December 2019 and July 2020 to June 2021) take into account the recent improvement and progress we have made to reduce readmissions and improve clinical documentation,” she said.
Fauquier Hospital’s record going back to 2016 is spotty. In 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022 the hospital was penalized the maximum of 3%, a record unmatched by any other hospital in Virginia. The lowest penalty at Fauquier Hospital over the past seven years was 0.97 in 2019.
CMS evaluated patients who were readmitted to hospitals within 30 days of discharge for heart failure, heart attacks, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary artery bypass grafts and knee and hip replacements. CMS usually includes readmissions for pneumonia in its calculations but left it out this time around because it is a complication of COVID.
Specialty hospitals, including psychiatric and veterans’ facilities, are exempt from the CMS penalties.
Kress noted in her email about the Fauquier Hospital’s penalty that Medicare uses a complex mathematical formula based on procedure type, the quality of medical documentation on patients and other factors.
“For example, Fauquier Health had zero penalties for readmissions related to heart attacks or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, but did have readmissions related to joint replacement, which carries a greater penalty percentage,” Kress wrote.
Fauquier Health is taking steps to reduce readmissions and to improve clinical documentation — a record of all the services provided to patients, Kress said. In her email, she noted the following efforts to reduce readmission for patients at highest risk:
Monitoring patients weekly for 30 days to be sure they have completed appropriate follow-up visits with their primary care physician or surgeon.
Partnering with home-health providers that have dedicated programs to treat chronic heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The purpose of the partnerships is to optimize patients’ abilities to care for themselves over the long term.
Confirming that home-health visits occur regularly, as ordered by the provider, and that the visits meet patients’ needs.
Educating patients before discharge about chronic diseases in collaboration with nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, case managers, social workers and dieticians.
These steps are working well for Fauquier patients, Kress wrote. “In fact, our most recent data (July 2021 to August 2022) reveals a 13% reduction in unexpected/unplanned readmissions for heart failure and a 24% reduction in unexpected/unplanned readmissions for hip and knee replacement,” Kress wrote.
“While our current data reflects these improvements, next year’s rankings may continue to re-use some of the data which was used in this year’s evaluation,” according to Kress. “We will continue monitoring our progress and exploring new ways to improve our overall healthcare delivery and our patients’ experiences.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
