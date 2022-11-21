Fauquier Hospital scored a third “D” grade in a row for patient safety, even as Virginia hospitals overall ranked among the best in the nation. The fall 2022 grades were released Nov. 16.
Fauquier Hospital was the only hospital in Virginia to receive a “D” grade for fall 2022. No hospitals received an “F.” Four nearby hospitals — UVA Prince William Medical Center (Manassas), UVA Haymarket Medical Center, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital — received “A” grades, and University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville received a “B.”
Fauquier Hospital’s new report card cited problems similar to those Leapfrog noted in the hospital’s spring 2022 and fall 2021 report cards, when the hospital also received “D” grades.
The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization, releases hospital-safety grades twice a year for more than 3,000 hospitals nationwide. “The Safety Grade rates hospitals on the very basics of medical care, such as handwashing, entering prescriptions through a computer and the availability of highly trained nurses,” Leapfrog says on its Safety Grade website.
“Upwards of 250,000 people die every year from preventable errors in hospitals,” Leapfrog continues. “It’s up to everyone to make sure that patient safety is the number-one priority at every hospital across the United States.”
Those problems included below-average scores for: patients experiencing harmful events after a surgery, a procedure, or childbirth; the prevalence of patients with dangerous bedsores; and patients’ perception of how well the hospital staff, doctors and nurses communicated with them and how quickly they responded when patients called for help.
The newest Leapfrog grades are based on hospital data from 2018 to the end of 2021, depending on the measure.
A new CEO, Rebecca Segal, took the reins at Fauquier Hospital in September, nearly a year after Chad Melton resigned to take a position at a nonprofit hospital in Seattle, Washington.
“Currently, there are a number of public reporting systems, including the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which evaluate hospital performance,” Segal responded in an email to the latest Leapfrog score. “These systems use different quality measures, performance data and methodologies to calculate scores,” she wrote. “As a result, a hospital may perform well on one report card and poorly on another.” She did not immediately provide information on public reporting systems showing good news for Fauquier Hospital.
Fauquier Hospital is playing catchup with other hospitals in the state. Virginia ranks second overall among all states in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings, according to a news release from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. In the latest rankings, 37 of 71 Virginia general acute-care hospitals evaluated earned “A” grades, according to VHHA.
Four hospitals, including Inova Loudoun Hospital, have received straight A’s since 2012, when Leapfrog began its rankings. The other three hospitals with straight A’s are owned by Sentara, a non-profit health care organization serving Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.
“Hospitals across Virginia are unique in many ways, including where they are located, the communities and patients they serve and the types of medical care they most commonly provide,” Peter Mulkey, Clinch Valley Health CEO and chair of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s board of directors, said in the news release.
“But what each hospital has in common is an unparalleled commitment to giving each patient high-quality care in a safe environment,” Mulkey said. “It is an honor to be part of a hospital community that prides itself on achieving exceptional patient care and safety.”
Leapfrog considers hand washing, infections in the blood and patient falls among the most important safety measures. Fauquier Hospital scored better than average for careful hand washing and for keeping patients from suffering falls.
However, the hospital scored below average on infections in the blood. Patients with central lines — tubes inserted into the body to deliver medication and other treatments — are at high risk for developing dangerous infections in their blood. Those infections can delay recovery and even cause death. Fauquier Hospital patients had more central-line infections than expected, given the number of patients with central lines, the size of the hospital and other factors.
In other safety findings, Fauquier Hospital had enough qualified nurses, and it had specially trained doctors to care for patients in the intensive care unit, but the hospital continued to struggle with communication, just as it did in earlier report cards. That included communication between patients and hospital staff about medicines and discharge instructions. The hospital also scored poorly on the measure of how long the staff takes to respond when patients are in pain or can’t get to the bathroom.
Segal said Fauquier Hospital’s fall report card reflected improvements over the spring 2022 report card. “There are 22 measures used by Leapfrog for scoring and when we compare the Spring data to Fall, Fauquier Health has improved in 7 of them,” she wrote.
“As previously shared, since the time period used to calculate this grade, Fauquier Health has implemented a number of initiatives designed to enhance quality, and these are not reflected in the current outcomes,” Segal wrote.
“It is our privilege to serve the healthcare needs of our community, and we will continue monitoring our progress and exploring opportunities to ensure all patients have access to high-quality care close to home,” Segal wrote.
