Fauquier Hospital was awarded an “A” for patient safety on April 30 by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization focused on health care quality and safety. The safety grades are assigned to 2,600 acute care hospitals across the country and are updated every six months. The grade is an attempt to assess how well hospitals are able to prevent medical errors and other harm to patients.
The non-profit’s spring safety grade is based on the latest publicly available data for 28 measures of patient safety; the data is as of Jan. 31. The measures include infection rates; problems resulting from surgeries; practices in place to prevent harm; safety problems, and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
The survey looks at hospitals' use of bar codes to confirm the proper medication is given and how many intensivists staff the intensive care unit, as well as many other criteria. Scores take into consideration how many patients were affected and the severity of the harm.
Fauquier Hospital scored very high on its ability to prevent infections, for instance, as well as on safe medication administration and the ability of staff to work together to prevent errors. The hospital scored below average on communication with doctors and nurses.
Fauquier Hospital earned an “A” from Leapfrog in the fall 2019; a “B” in the spring of 2019 and the fall of 2018 and an “A” in the spring of 2018 and the fall of 2017.
Other nearby hospitals that received an “A” rating include: Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center in Haymarket; Novant Health UVA Health System Prince Willam Medical Center in Manassas; Inova Fairfax, Inova Loudoun and Inova Alexandria; Winchester Medical Center, and Reston Hospital Center. “B” grades were earned by Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center in Culpeper; Stafford Hospital, and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg; Warren Memorial Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center all earned “C” grades.
When asked about the recognition, Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health said, “We are proud to once again be recognized by The Leapfrog organization for receiving an ‘A’ grade… Our board and medical staff have been instrumental in guiding the health system on our journey on high-quality, patient-centered care.”
The Leapfrog Group’s methodology is peer-reviewed and the results are free to the public. To see Fauquier Health’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, those interested may visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
