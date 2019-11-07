Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton has earned an “A” safety rating from The Leapfrog group, an organization that assigns safety grades twice a year to hospitals around the country.
In its previous two evaluations, Fauquier Health earned a “B” rating.
Fauquier Hospital CEO Chad Melton said that the Leapfrog requirements are rigorous and data driven.
He pointed out that site infections have improved 16 percent and readmissions for this most recent data collection period exceeded benchmarks. Readmissions refers to patients who return to the hospital within 30 days of being discharged, even if their return trip is for a different medical issue.
COO Donna Staton said that readmissions is a difficult data point to improve, so the better scores were particularly gratifying.
Virginia is ranked third overall in the nation based on the Fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade Scores from the Leapfrog Group.
“Virginia hospitals and health systems are committed to the work of making the Commonwealth the healthiest state in the nation,” said Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton said in a news release. “Many steps have been taken as part of the ongoing efforts to achieve this goal. That includes hospitals’ financial investment in covering state costs associated with Medicaid expansion, a growing focus on addressing population health and the social factors that impact community wellness, and a continuing emphasis on enhancing health care quality, safety, service, value and experience. The latest Leapfrog scores, as well as other accolades earned by Virginia hospitals, demonstrate that work is having a positive impact in the commonwealth.”
Other area hospitals receiving an A rating in this round of evaluations include Novant Health facilities in Haymarket and Prince William, the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, and Inova hospitals in Alexandria, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Loudoun and Mount Vernon.
Detailed information about infection rates, surgery complications, practices in place to prevent errors and safety problems, as well data about doctors, nurses and hospital staff can be found at https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.