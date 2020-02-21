The Center for Cancer Care

The $12.5 million, 24,136-square-foot Center for Cancer Care has moved all the health system’s cancer services out of the main hospital and down the hill. It’s located on the corner of Shirley Avenue and Carriage House Lane in Warrenton.

The hospital’s Infusion Center is housed in the new building, along with doctor’s offices and exam rooms, a dedicated pharmacy and a community meeting room for support groups and staff education. The room will also provide a convenient place for physicians to collaborate on patients’ care.

The building was designed to include room to grow, said Cancer Services Director Sandy Shipe. The health system employs one oncologist/hematologist currently, Dr. Raj Manchandani but the cancer center has space for several more physicians. Shipe anticipates that specialty oncologists – experts on specific cancers – will utilize some of the space eventually.

The current Infusion Center in the hospital – where patients receive chemotherapy and other intravenous treatment -- has seven bays, each large enough for a treatment chair and a second chair, along with some medical equipment. The new center has 10 more- bays and two private infusion rooms.

Fauquier Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care employs seven Infusion Center nurses. The hospital’s oncology nurse navigator, Jen McEachin, will work out of the Center for Cancer Care as well.

The new cancer center includes a several-thousand-square-foot shell space that could be used in the future for cancer-related specialty services.

The Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary’s Care Boutique, located on the first floor of the hospital, will at some point expand into space available in the new building. The Care Boutique sells wigs, clothing and other cancer care supplies.