The open house celebrating the opening of the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care Thursday afternoon had everything you’d expect: a big ribbon and giant scissors to cut it with; speeches from hospital supporters and Warrenton’s Mayor, and refreshments, including giant marshmallows and a chocolate fountain to dip them in.
It also featured some delighted oncology nurses who are happy to be moved into their new home and the director of cancer services, Sandy Shipe, breathing a sigh of relief now that the center can start welcoming patients. “I am extremely appreciative to LifePoint [Health] for giving us the resources to build the Center for Cancer Care,” she said.
The celebration also featured two special guests who understand what it means to have a cancer center right in the heart of Fauquier County. Roni Frederick was given the honor of snipping the ribbon to officially open the Center for Cancer Care. She is a two-time cancer survivor who knows first-hand what it means to have treatment available close to home. She fought breast cancer years ago when she was living in another state, receiving her care in a local hospital very much like Fauquier Hospital.
When she moved to Virginia, she had a questionable mammogram. “I told the doctors, ‘these aren’t doing anyone any good. Take ‘em off.’” She had a double mastectomy.
Then doctors found a tumor on her breastbone that the mammogram didn’t see, so additional treatment was necessary.
Frederick said she still sees her Fauquier Hospital oncology nurses around the hospital, “and they still give me hugs.”
Ralph Agvino, 91, has been a volunteer at Fauquier Hospital for 21 years. He sat in the second row at the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce-assisted ribbon cutting, buttoning up his collar against the cold.
Agvino was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer. “I’ve been working with oncologist Dr. [Raj Pal] Manchandani. He’s been great. I just had a PT scan and I’m waiting for the results, to see if it’s spread. If it hasn’t, they should be able to zap it with radiation and I’ll be OK.”
He said he has met with physicians at the Cancer Center in Gainesville to talk about possible radiation treatments. “They were so kind,” he said.
Agvino said that he has some buddies who can take him to his appointments when that becomes necessary. He lives alone, but has a strong network of friends and church connections. “I am blessed,” he said.
Agvino spoke glowingly of Fauquier Hospital’s oncology nurse navigator, Jen McEachin. “I call her my guardian angel. She is so kind and has a great sense of humor.” Agvino touched base with McEachin at the open house; they laughed and talked like old friends.
In addition to Chad Melton, Fauquier Health CEO, and David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health, which owns Fauquier Health, Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill spoke to the gathering about what it means to have a cancer treatment center in Warrenton. He said, “When I spoke at the groundbreaking for this center in 2018, I spoke of how this would be a place of hope and promise — a place dedicated to the promise of tomorrows…
“For our community, local treatment options ... mean residents of Fauquier County and the surrounding area who are fighting cancer will not have to sacrifice time better spent in pursuit of their own happiness and well-being….
“We are here today because of partnerships and a shared commitment to community health and quality care right here at home. LifePoint and Fauquier Health, working together with our town of Warrenton planning department, has turned this long-dormant plot of land into the modern, top-tier facility we are here to dedicate tonight, in less than 18 months. This is an $12.5 million dollar investment in the well-being of our community.
“But we are not here to dedicate just a building. We are here to welcome an environment… this is a place that will be brought to life daily by doctors, nurses, interns, administrators, maintenance workers, volunteers, and, above all, patients and their loved ones. These are the people who will make this building truly a center of hope — the ones who will fight, the ones who will comfort, the ones who will toil tirelessly to make sure the promise of tomorrows belongs to all who walk through these doors.
“Cancer affects us all. We are fortunate to know all those who’ve fought and won. And we’ve said goodbye to far too many along the way…. I have to say that the most courageous people I have ever known — and will ever know — are the patients and health care professionals who look cancer in the eye and fight. It is for them that we are here tonight. It is for them and all those who share their journey, that we dedicate this center: these are the halls where heroes will walk.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
