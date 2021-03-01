You have permission to edit this article.
Fauquier Hospital begins allowing some visitors

Limited entry points, COVID-19 screenings still in effect

Fauquier Hospital announced Monday a return to a limited-visitor policy based on data that shows fewer reported cases of COVID-19 in the region. Since Dec. 11, 2020, Fauquier Health has not allowed any visitors at the hospital. Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for the health system, said that the decision is a response to recent trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

Some visitors could still be prevented from entering the hospital, and staff will encourage use of alternative mechanisms for patient and visitor interactions, such as video-call applications on cell phones or tablets.

All patients and visitors will continue to be screened for any symptoms of the COVID-19 illness. Visitors with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed into the facility.

The front main lobby entrance is open to staff and patients receiving services (Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Visiting hours for approved visitors (pediatric, Intensive care nursery, obstetric, and non-COVID patients receiving end-of-life care) will be limited from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Emergency Department entrance will continue to be the single point of entrance Monday to Friday, 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Cubbage suggested that those looking for a detailed list of policies and updates may visit the COVID-19 Preparedness page at FauquierHealth.org.

Hospital’s Bistro is open for takeout

Fauquier Health also announced that the Bistro on the Hill restaurant is now serving outside patrons for takeout only. Anyone coming into the Bistro to grab a to-go-meal between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. will still be required to enter through the main lobby to receive screening. Outside patrons are not permitted to dine in and will be required to leave the facility after buying their meal.

COVID-19 vaccine update and registration details

Fauquier Hospital is not administering COVID-19 vaccines to community members at the hospital at this time. Eligible community members can sign up for a vaccine through the statewide vaccine registration system at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or signed up to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system. Individuals will maintain their current status in the queue, and will be able to search that they are in the new system.

Anyone who needs assistance registering or has any registration questions may contact the Fauquier County COVID-19 Call Center at 540-422-0111 or email covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov.

Fauquier County is operating under Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout as directed by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District/Virginia Department of Health. Frontline essential workers, persons aged 65 years and older, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, migrant labor camps and people aged 16 through 64 years with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

