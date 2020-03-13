On Friday afternoon, Fauquier Hospital announced new visitor policies and other changes that are designed to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus. Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital is reviewing the situation every 24 hours and is keeping its coronavirus webpage (https://www.fauquierhealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information) updated with the latest information for the public.
She said the hospital is making decisions with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in partnership with local and state health departments.
Visitors
The new Fauquier Hospital visitors policy states that everyone must be screened as they enter the hospital, either through the front door or the emergency department entrance. Visitors – those coming to see a patient or coming to the hospital for care -- will be asked a series of questions about their travel history, symptoms and contact with other sick individuals.
Cubbage said those who answer “yes” to the questions will be asked to see their primary care physician or to enter the hospital through the Emergency Department for care.
Other new restrictions include:
- Adult inpatients will not be able to have visitors at Fauquier Hospital. Hospice caregivers and families of patients at end of life are exceptions to that rule.
- Obstetric inpatients will be allowed one designated support person during their stay. Children (except the new babies, of course) are not permitted in the Family Birthing Center.
- Intensive care unit patients will be allowed only two designated support persons during their stay.
- Emergency Department patients will be allowed only one accompanying adult; the amount of time that person can stay in patient areas will be limited.
- Minor or adult outpatient patients requiring assistance may have one designated support person.
Christine Kress, MSN, ARNP, WHNP-BC, SANE-A, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer at Fauquier Hospital, said that visitors are not taking the new restrictions well. "They think we are overreacting. We've had a lot of angry people at our door. We are not popular right now."
Fauquier Hospital inpatients, she added, seem to understand that the policy is for their protection, as well as the protection of the Fauquier Hospital medical staff. "Now that President [Donald] Trump has declared a state of emergency and the schools are all closed, maybe they will see that this is serious, and we are just trying to prevent the spread of this disease."
Kress also pointed out that the population of Fauquier Health inpatients and many of its visitors is one that is vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19. "it's an older population, and one that is at increased risk."
Entrances
For the foreseeable future, all visitors and those seeking care must enter through the front lobby entrance or the Emergency Department. Front entrance hours have changed to Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. After 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays, all patients and visitors must enter through the Emergency Department entrance.
Public areas
Also as of Friday, The Bistro on the Hill will be closed to all outside patrons coming in to have a meal. The Bistro on the Hill will only serve Fauquier Health staff, patients and healthy visitors accompanying patients.
The Senior Supper Club, normally held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bistro, has been suspended for now, said Cubbage.
All activities and meetings scheduled for the Fauquier Health Conference Center rooms are cancelled until further notice. This applies to any outside organizations, including support groups.
At The Villa
As of Friday at 6 p.m., The Villa at Suffield Meadow, a Fauquier Health assisted living facility north of Warrenton, will begin restricting all visitors except home health care agency personnel, hospice workers and private caregivers.
At the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
The Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center stopped allowing visitors as of noon today.
Outside groups – churches, bingo, flower clubs, etc - were told not to come to FHRNC as of March 11.
Notifications were sent via email to families and responsible parties, said Cubbage. All resident care plans are being discussed with families by telephone.
All facility-sponsored outings -- movies, restaurants, shopping areas -- have been canceled and the facility is strongly discouraging any outside trips by residents. Medically necessary appointments are still being kept, she said.
"We have spoken to each of our residents individually to explain the situation," Cuggage said.
The Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center and physician services
Fauquier Health also operates the Fauquier Wound Healing Center and two primary care physician offices, Fauquier Health Family Practice in Bealeton and Piedmont Internal Medicine in Warrenton. Kress said that the same screening procedure that is implemented at hospital entrances is taking place at each location. "We are taking care of everyone that needs care. We've had a lot of communication with patients," she said.
She added that clinic services and elective procedures are proceeding as normal, for now.
