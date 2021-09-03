Fauquier hires new economic development director

Douglas Parsons, currently the head of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority, will take over the top economic development position in Fauquier County next month, a press release announced Friday.
The director position has been vacant since August 2020, when the then-economic development director Miles Friedman stepped down after seven years in the role. The longtime business coordinator for the department, Beverly Cooper (formally Beverly Pullen), has filled the director role on an interim basis since Friedman’s departure.
Parsons has worked in the economic and business development field for two decades. Before heading the Front Royal and Warren County EDA, he worked as a project manager for the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, as a business development manager for the town of Leesburg and as the director of the Lewis County, W.Va., Economic Development Authority.
“Doug is eminently qualified for this position and we believe his experience will help the county continue to assist our existing businesses while attracting new business to the county,” said Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla in the press release. “I look forward to working with him to implement the Board of Supervisors’ vision for economic development for Fauquier County.”
The department is charged with encouraging entrepreneurship in the county, attracting new businesses and assisting existing businesses. The department also works to promote tourism spending in Fauquier County.
