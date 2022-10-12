Carnegie Hall

Student profiles

This story is part of an occasional series of stories about Fauquier County students who are achieving great things. Contact education reporter Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com about your student’s achievement.

When Kiersten Clark, 14, first learned she had been selected to join a group of young people singing at Carnegie Hall, she was not that impressed. She had never heard of the famous music venue in New York City.

“At first, I was like, ‘I didn’t know it was such a big deal,’” Clark said. When she learned about the famous hall’s reputation, she was “really nervous.” But the nerves did not last long. “As more people started talking to me about it, and saying this is such a big deal, it got me more excited,” Clark said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.