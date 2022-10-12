When Kiersten Clark, 14, first learned she had been selected to join a group of young people singing at Carnegie Hall, she was not that impressed. She had never heard of the famous music venue in New York City.
“At first, I was like, ‘I didn’t know it was such a big deal,’” Clark said. When she learned about the famous hall’s reputation, she was “really nervous.” But the nerves did not last long. “As more people started talking to me about it, and saying this is such a big deal, it got me more excited,” Clark said.
Clark, a Fauquier High School freshman, along with about 71 peers from 39 states and Canada, sang June 18 as part of the Honors Performance Series by WorldStrides, its parent company. The series was established to provide talented students — in this case middle-school students — with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
To get to Carnegie Hall, Clark, then an 8th-grader at Marshall Middle School, was first nominated by her choir teacher, Jennifer Ravis. Clark. Her voice coach, Dr. Angela Knight, helped her with an audition recording of the traditional English folk song “Greensleeves.”
The rest is history for Clark. She and her family flew to New York City for the concert. “It was nerve-wracking at first,” she said. “We rehearsed almost eight hours every day” for several days.
“At night, I went to my room and met my roommates, and they were nice, and we became good friends,” Clark said. “We got to travel around New York. It was fun.” Clark went to Radio City Music Hall and saw where the Rockettes, a Radio City precision dance company, perform.
Her family was there for the rehearsals and for the group’s six-song performance. “They didn’t sound like a group of middle school students,” Clark’s father, Sam, said. “They sounded like a group of adults who had been rehearsing for years,” he said. Father and daughter especially enjoyed “One Step,” a song accompanied by stomps and claps.
The middle-schoolers wore black pants, white, button-up shirts, and black shoes during their performance, which lasted 35 to 40 minutes.
Clark is taking a break from her voice lessons because she is busy with volleyball and soccer, among other things. She is not sure yet what she wants to be when she is an adult. “I want to be a lot of things when I’m older,” she said. That list includes a movie or TV actor, a singer, a teacher or president of the United States.
