Fauquier High School students organize march against anti-Asian racism

Amid a global rise in violence directed toward people of Asian descent, Fauquier High School students have organized a march to set an example of a “very positive and open space,” as the event’s lead organizer described it.
The march against anti-Asian racism will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in front of Warrenton Middle School and process through Courthouse Square to Eva Walker Park, where several people will address the participants.
“I just really want people do know this is a safe area. There’s no judgement here,” said organizer Audrey Navin, a freshman at Fauquier High School. She hopes the march will be a positive example for the Warrenton region: “I just want this to be a good and welcoming area.” She added at another point, “It’s a reason I love America. It’s so culturally diverse.”
Navin got help organizing the event from Falcons for Change, a student group at Fauquier High focused on advocating for civil rights. “Thank God I have them because I would be a nervous train wreck without them,” she laughed. She particularly credited Fauquier High senior Cameron Morris and fellow freshmen Jimena Morote and Juddy Jolicoeur for pitching in. (Jolicoeur took the lead organizing an anti-racism student march last summer.)
Originally, the organizers thought getting 40 people to participate in the march was a reasonable goal, but as word has spread about the event, they’re confident even more people will come out Saturday.
Navin, 15, grew up in Warrenton. “I try to remember how lucky I am to have grown up in … such a calm area,” she said, a sentiment she often repeated when referencing attacks against people of Asian descent that have increased during the pandemic. She said the February fatal assault on an elderly man of Thai descent in San Francisco particularly moved her. “It’s definitely very upsetting. … It’s heartbreaking. Hurtful.”
Even growing up in the relatively calm environment of suburban Virginia, she said, “when I was little, kids used to make fun of me and use racial slurs. It kind of changed my whole character when I was little. It made me introverted and closed off.” She said she’s learned to use the experiences and has regained some of the confidence she lost.
“I’ve kind of carried it with me and used it to grow and evolve.” The discrimination has never gone away; as she has spread word about Saturday’s march on social media recently, a few acquaintances have called her racial slurs and used other hateful epithets.
Navin was again quick to emphasize she feels her experiences as a person of Asian descent were not as negative in Fauquier County as might have been in some other parts of the country. She hopes the march will help highlight the discrimination some people have to face in their everyday lives to others who might not face the same hatred, whether because of the color of their skin, their ethnic origin or for some other reason.
“Some people don’t think about what some people have been through and how lucky they are,” she said. “I want people to stand up when something doesn’t sit right. … to know they have a voice.”
She again emphasized the goal of the march was to create a positive example of what a welcoming and safe community can look like. “I hope I can be some kind of beacon of hope that the future will be different,” she said.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.