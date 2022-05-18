 Skip to main content
Fauquier High School seniors reflect on ‘historic’ road to graduation

photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-42_20220517.jpg

Graduating seniors throw their mortarboards at the conclusion of Fauquier High School's May 17 graduation ceremony for the class of 2022.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

In the school's first back-to-normal graduation ceremony since 2019, about 340 Fauquier High School seniors received diplomas Tuesday evening at Falcon Field as families watched and cheered from the packed stands. It was a refreshing dose of tradition for the young people whose high school careers were severely disrupted by a worldwide pandemic.

While noting the "historic" nature of their shared experience, which included long stretches of remote instruction during the worst of the pandemic, SCA President Reece Kuhns saw the funny side, too. Class over video chat, he said during his address to the crowd, "is all fun and games until the teacher tells you to turn on your camera and you're in a bubble bath."

photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-24_Brianna Leach_20220517.jpg

Graduating senior Brianna Leach shakes hands with SCA President Reece Kuhns after receiving her diploma at Fauquier High School's graduation ceremony May 17.

National Honor Society President Bindi Patel reflected along similar lines. "How could we forget our friends texting us during Google Meet, telling us they could see us sleeping?" she said to laughs. "I think that was a bonding experience for all of us."

Appropriately, the choral ensemble performed Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” before the diploma ceremony began.

The evening, though, was focused on celebrating graduates' shared love for the county's oldest public high school, not dwelling on the lower points of the past two years. Class President Matthew Fischer, for instance, highlighted the decades-long tenure of social studies teacher David Smith, who is a Fauquier High graduate himself. "This just goes to show how special our tradition is," Fischer said.

After the ceremony, families flooded the field and graduates found their friends in the crowd to embrace them — and to get a final high school selfie.

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-45_Jessica Summers_20220517.jpg

Graduating senior Jessica Summers poses for a photo with friends after Fauquier High School's graduation ceremony May 17.
photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-23_Nicole Goepper_20220517.jpg

French teacher Nicole Goepper hugs a graduating senior during Fauquier High School's graduation ceremony May 17.
photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-20_20220517.jpg

Families cheer for graduates from the Falcon Field stands during Fauquier High School's May 17 graduation ceremony.
photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-5_20220517.jpg

Graduating seniors process onto Falcon Field at Fauquier High School's May 17 graduation ceremony.
photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-2_20220517.jpg

Graduating seniors process onto Falcon Field at Fauquier High School's May 17 graduation ceremony.
photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-30_Susan Pauling, Mason Pauling_20220517.jpg

School board member Susan Pauling (Center District) hands a diploma to her son, Mason Pauling, during Fauquier High School's graduation ceremony May 17.
photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-46_Ezequiel Garcia_20220517.jpg

Graduating senior Ezequiel Garcia poses for photos with his family above Falcon Field after Fauquier High School's graduation ceremony May 17.
photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-15_20220517.jpg

Class of 2022 members of the Fauquier High School SCA make their way to the stage during the school's May 17 graduation ceremony at Falcon Field.
photo_ft_news_grad_Fauquier-19_20220517.jpg

Falcon Field was a sea of red May 17 during Fauquier High School's graduation ceremony.

