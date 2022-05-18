Fauquier High School seniors reflect on ‘historic’ road to graduation

In the school's first back-to-normal graduation ceremony since 2019, about 340 Fauquier High School seniors received diplomas Tuesday evening at Falcon Field as families watched and cheered from the packed stands. It was a refreshing dose of tradition for the young people whose high school careers were severely disrupted by a worldwide pandemic.
While noting the "historic" nature of their shared experience, which included long stretches of remote instruction during the worst of the pandemic, SCA President Reece Kuhns saw the funny side, too. Class over video chat, he said during his address to the crowd, "is all fun and games until the teacher tells you to turn on your camera and you're in a bubble bath."
National Honor Society President Bindi Patel reflected along similar lines. "How could we forget our friends texting us during Google Meet, telling us they could see us sleeping?" she said to laughs. "I think that was a bonding experience for all of us."
Appropriately, the choral ensemble performed Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” before the diploma ceremony began.
The evening, though, was focused on celebrating graduates' shared love for the county's oldest public high school, not dwelling on the lower points of the past two years. Class President Matthew Fischer, for instance, highlighted the decades-long tenure of social studies teacher David Smith, who is a Fauquier High graduate himself. "This just goes to show how special our tradition is," Fischer said.
After the ceremony, families flooded the field and graduates found their friends in the crowd to embrace them — and to get a final high school selfie.
